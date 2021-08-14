Armed man killed by state trooper in St. Paul

ST. PAUL — The Nebraska State Patrol Special Investigations Team is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon in St. Paul.

At approximately 12:30 p.m., the Howard County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a disturbance involving two neighbors in St. Paul. One of the parties reportedly discharged a weapon during the disturbance. The Sheriff’s Office, St. Paul Police Department and Nebraska State Patrol all responded to the scene, near Sheridan and Jay streets.

A few minutes after officers from all three agencies arrived on scene, they located a man holding a rifle near a garage.

A trooper gave repeated commands for the man to put down his weapon. The State Patrol reported that the man, identified as John Vogel, 80, of St. Paul, did not comply with commands and instead raised the rifle. The trooper fired his weapon two times, striking Vogel.

Officers immediately rendered aid to Vogel and he was then transported to Howard County Medical Center, where he later died. No others were injured.

The Howard County attorney has requested the Nebraska State Patrol Special Investigations Team conduct an investigation into the incident.