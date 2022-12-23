 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Armed robbery at Grand Island hotel early Thursday

  An armed robber took cash from Travelodge, 1311 S. Locust St., early Thursday morning.

 A Travelodge employee reported that two males entered the lobby at about 12:45 a.m. One of the men brandished a firearm.

 An unspecified amount of cash was taken. The case is under investigation.

