Armed robbery at Grand Island hotel early Thursday

An armed robber took cash from Travelodge, 1311 S. Locust St., early Thursday morning.
A Travelodge employee reported that two males entered the lobby at about 12:45 a.m. One of the men brandished a firearm.
An unspecified amount of cash was taken. The case is under investigation.
Jeff Bahr
Reporter
I am the Cops & Courts Reporter for the Grand Island Independent. I welcome news tips!
