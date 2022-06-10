Armory-housed children’s museum in the eye of the beholder

When Grand Island’s children museum planners walked into the old National Guard Armory, they knew.

“We can see it already, we can kind of visualize the use of this space,” said museum consultant Jill Randerson.

Randerson and Alissa Rupp, an informal educational building designer, were selected by The Grand Island Children’s Museum (GICM) Board to take on transforming the old armory into Grand Island’s perfect place for children.

“When we walked into the building, we’re like, ‘Oh, this is amazing. This is perfect,’” Randerson said.

Inside the old Armory, City of Grand Island equipment resides on smooth concrete framed by bare brick walls. The ceiling reaches high overhead and is industrial-looking, though not intentionally.

Still, Randerson said, she can see it.

“The scale of the armory is perfect for a museum of this size — the scale of the spaces is perfect for a museum of this size.”

The placement was a bigger factor than the space itself, Dana Rosacker, GICM Board vice president, indicated.

“It is as close as you can get to the heart of the city of Grand Island,” she said. “That was something very important to the board and the steering committee.”

The Armory Building is on Old West Potash Highway at Ryder Park. The park is already home to Bob Sorensen Softball Complex, Tornado Hill, Ryder Park and the baseball stadium.

It’s a good fit, said Jeremy Bachmann, the city’s Recreation Superintendent.

“We are going to be updating (Ryder Park) with (a) new inclusive playground, and a few other updates. So it being right next to the park is just a great idea.”

Rupp said, “When tourists come, or when people come for the Fair, or when people come for other big events, having another thing for kids and families that’s also very rooted here, with a sense of pride (is important).”

Randerson and Rupp are in town for several days gathering ideas, opinions -- and a sense of place.

“The best (children’s museums) are custom to their own community and expand the ideas of what’s in the community but also reflect the kids from here,” Rupp said. “You could not take it and just plunk it anywhere else.”

“So far, we have a really strong sense of the importance of the railroad, keeping kids aware of the connection to the river and how important that is in why this place is even here … and the cranes and the way that city looks and feels,” Rupp added.

Randerson said, “The best children’s museums are very singular to their community. They are reflective of their community. The most successful ones actually fulfill some community needs.”

Some of Grand Island’s needs have been supported more strongly than others, Rupp said, pointing out the community’s robust public library.

“The library can do some things that a children’s museum probably would not choose to do, and vice versa. It’s us supporting you doing that, and you supporting us doing this, let’s not both reinvent that wheel. I think there’s a lot of power in that.”

There has been a lot of power displayed by the people, meaning the GICM Board and its supporters.

The drive to bring a children’s museum to town began in 2019, but was hampered when the pandemic arrived. Recently, committees and subcommittees have researched, discussed and explored the who’s, what’s where’s and when’s.

Two of the many “who’s” are Randerson and Rupp.

Rosacker said, “Through some research, we were introduced to Jill and Alyssa and had some great conversations with them, and ended up hiring them as our master planners.”

The overall total cost for bringing the Armory to life is budgeted at $11.3 million, which includes construction, exhibits and endowment contributions, Rosacker said.

The board has launched a capital campaign and an extensive search for grants. In the meantime, Rosacker said, the City of Grand Island has been among their valued partners.

“We’re workin closely with the mayor and city administrator to develop the terms of the long-term lease agreement for the use of the Armory building at a nominal rent.”

The possibility of purchasing the Armory has also been suggested, Rosacker said.

Randerson noted the community’s efforts.

“It’s absolutely magical, because it takes such a huge amount of commitment, such a huge amount of uncompensated, unpaid time for people to commit to this.”

Rupp said bringing a children’s museum to fruition can be challenging.

“If people knew how hard it was going to be, they wouldn’t start. It’s big commitment, but it’s also so rewarding,” Rupp said. “To walk in and their eyes light up and … the buzz of it, it’s just … you know, there’s nothing like it, knowing that you had a part in that.”

Since visiting the Armory, their part has focused on creating a vision, Rupp said.

“As an outsider, with the design thinking mentality, sometimes you can bring things to life that people don’t realize are in there just in their everyday reality.”

The Armory as it sits is Bachmann’s everyday reality.

“I cannot imagine a museum in here,” he said, looking at the Armory’s interior. “It’s kind of a shell of a building right now.

“But I’m sure the designers and architects can see something I can’t.”

How to help Dana Rosacker, GICM Board vice president, said federal funding and larger donations are playing the primary roles during the Grand Island Children’s Museum “master planning phase.” Still, Rosacker said, people can contribute to operating and campaign expenses. Donations can be made at https://app.autobooks.co/pay/grand-island-children-s-museum-inc She said the board welcomes discussion with donors.

Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.

