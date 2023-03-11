Students from area high schools, including Northwest, Grand Island Senior High, Wood River and Central City, paid a visit Friday to the Nebraska Army National Guard's Army Aviation Support Facility in Grand Island.

The young people got to explore the Chinook and Lakota helicopters, and see Guard members demonstrate the use of night vision.

Because the visitors were treated to lunch, the three-hour event was called "Helos and Burritos."

The Grand Island armory is the home of the Nebraska Army National Guard’s 1-376th Aviation Battalion. It is the Guard's only aviation battalion in the state.

The two primary aircraft at the Grand Island facility are Chinook and Lakota helicopters. The latter is a Eurocopter UH-72.

One of the jobs of the Nebraska Army National Guard is to help Nebraskans in the event of emergencies. The floods of 2019 were one such emergency.

"The aircraft in this flight facility had a critical part in assisting with the disaster response," said Major Patrick Linehan, who is the Guard's flight facility commander in Grand Island.

The Chinook copters based in Grand Island were some of the last Chinooks in Afghanistan, returning in 2019.

Not too long ago, the Lakota helicopters returned "from the Southwest border, in helping with mission sets that we had down there," Linehan said.

"We have both a federal mission and a state mission that we are always prepared for," Linehan said. "That's part of our mission, is to be ready for both the immediate response at home and those missions that we're called to do overseas."

Friday's event had two purposes.

One was to engage with local residents, to show people "who we are" and "what we do," Linehan said. "These are American tax dollars at use, and it's critical that we have good relations with the community," he said.

The informational gathering/open house also had a recruiting element.

The events "serve the purpose of letting parents and students and teachers know what opportunities are available for youth and other individuals in the community if they want to serve their community and country," Linehan said.

Visitors had a chance Friday to talk with the people who are "actually doing the work on the floor or flying the helicopters, or working on computers. We have a variety of jobs in the military we need filled," Linehan said.

The young people in attendance included Northwest students Drake Packer and Matthew Rosenlund.

Packer, a junior, has been looking at the military for a long time. Chances are he will join the National Guard. Rosenlund, a sophomore, is thinking about becoming an aerospace engineer.

Two other students were Kolton Kerr of Northwest and Shaun Goyette of Central City.

Goyette, a freshman, is interested in aviation and the National Guard. She likes the fact that you can join in your junior year of high school.

Brenda Erickson has been in the Nebraska Army National Guard for 18 years. She is an E-8, or master sergeant.

For the last 13 years, she has worked in recruiting. Earlier in her career, she was a flight medic in Iraq.

For Erickson, being in the Army National Guard is a family tradition. Her dad was in the Guard. So were her brother and her younger sister. The latter is still in the Guard, based in Lincoln.

Erickson likes the dual mission aspect of the National Guard. Guard members can serve their country and their community. "We're citizen soldiers," she said.

Members of the Guard learn leadership skills and receive training they can use in the civilian world, Erickson said.

You can go to college and be in the National Guard at the same time. For many young men and women, "it's all about our tuition assistance," she said.

The maximum age to join the National Guard is 35. If you're interested, call Staff Sgt. Caleb Pongo at 308-440-1734.