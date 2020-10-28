Arrest made in Taco Bell burglary

By Jeff Bahr

Karlos Chavez, a 25-year-old Grand Island man, was arrested early Saturday in connection with a burglary earlier that evening at Taco Bell, 2211 S. Locust, and trespassing at a mobile home court.

Chavez was arrested at about 3:15 a.m. Saturday, when police responded to the area after a report of suspicious noises coming from a vacant trailer, 2323 Bellwood Drive. Officers observed broken glass at the front door and a man inside, wearing a gray sweater. Officers could hear the suspect breaking items inside the residence. After he exited the trailer, he was advised by officers to stop. When he started running, he was tackled a few trailers away, police said.

The suspect was identified as Chavez. Police said he was in possession of three glass pipes and a crowbar.

A Taco Bell employee reported that she found the drive-thru window open and damage done to the cash drawers and lockboxes. The suspect took a small amount of change and cash from the office. Police identified the suspect shown in surveillance video as Chavez.