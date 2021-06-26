Arrival of Delta variant is only a matter of time, Central District Health Department says

While the COVID-19 case count remains low in this area, the Central District Health Department points out the percentage of Midwest cases involving the Delta variant is increasing.

The Delta variant, officially known as B.1.617.2, has been on the increase in the region that covers Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas and Missouri, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The highly transmissible variant jumped from 34.8% to an estimated 47.5% of all COVID cases in a two-week period between June 5 and June 19 and it’s only a matter of time before it affects the Central District, according to CDHD Director Teresa Anderson.

“While total cases stayed very low this month, we are concerned with the rapid increase in the Delta variant for several reasons,” Anderson says in a news release. “First, this variant is highly transmissible compared to previous variants that we have seen, so we believe it will spread quickly. The second reason is that our vaccination rate for our district is around 33% of the total population, including all ages (40% for age 12 and older).