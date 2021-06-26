Arrival of Delta variant is only a matter of time, Central District Health Department says

While the COVID-19 case count remains low in this area, the Central District Health Department points out the percentage of Midwest cases involving the Delta variant is increasing.
The Delta variant, officially known as B.1.617.2, has been on the increase in the region that covers Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas and Missouri, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The highly transmissible variant jumped from 34.8% to an estimated 47.5% of all COVID cases in a two-week period between June 5 and June 19 and it’s only a matter of time before it affects the Central District, according to CDHD Director Teresa Anderson.
“While total cases stayed very low this month, we are concerned with the rapid increase in the Delta variant for several reasons,” Anderson says in a news release. “First, this variant is highly transmissible compared to previous variants that we have seen, so we believe it will spread quickly. The second reason is that our vaccination rate for our district is around 33% of the total population, including all ages (40% for age 12 and older).
“This means there are a lot of people in the Central District who are not protected against COVID-19,” Anderson adds. “This particular variant is known to cause serious symptoms. We are concerned that if viral levels become high again, there is a greater opportunity for the Delta variant to continue to mutate and change in ways that makes it become resistant to the vaccine.”
In the CDHD jurisdiction this week, the risk dial edged up slightly, from 0.9 to 1.1, meaning the dial is no longer in the green.
The 14-day case count was at 10 for the second week in a row. Also for the second straight week, the number of new cases remained at four. There were no new deaths.
Two COVID patients are hospitalized in Hall, Merrick and Hamilton counties, representing 2.41% of available beds. A week earlier, there were four COVID patients hospitalized.
The positivity rate rose from 0.8% on June 12 to 3% on June 19. But aside from the previous week, that number is still lower than it has been for at least a year.
According to the Central District Health website, 37% of those age 30 to 49 in the three-county area are fully vaccinated.
CDHD says those who are vaccinated need not worry about getting or spreading COVID-19. People who are eligible and have not yet been vaccinated should seek vaccinations as soon as possible.
Vaccine clinics are no longer being held at the Community Fieldhouse. But vaccinations are available at CDHD Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on other weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Minors younger than 19 need parental or guardian consent to receive their vaccinations.
Anderson says Fourth of July holiday celebrations present an opportunity for the COVID-19 variants to spread more rapidly.
“We can reduce that spread by getting more people vaccinated,” she says in the release. “Our first COVID case in the Central District occurred 531 days ago. Let’s finish strong in Central Nebraska and finally say goodbye to COVID!”