Arrive at Railside … virtually

“It really worked out that we could utilize them,” Gdowski said. The online tours will be available “indefinitely.”

Featured in this installment of the Railside tour are businesses that have completed relatively recent renovations. He said there were several central goals for the project, which was conceived of and completed within about six months.

“We felt we owed it to the Railside business owners,” Gdowski said. “One of the reasons we do this tour is that we try to showcase the properties as an option for businesses and developers.”

Through the years, tours have illustrated the money coming into the district, the downtown businesses and the buildings themselves.

“A lot of these property owners downtown understand there is a lot of history behind these buildings,” he said.

Mellema said that is one element of Railside his organization has observed.

“People come to town with lots of curiosity — history is one of them,” Mellema said. “It creates excitement.”

The visitors bureau relocated to Railside’s Hedde Building last April.