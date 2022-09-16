Art and festivals highlight weekend events in Grand Island area

Aurora will host its ninth Art Walk on Saturday, and Chapman and Greeley will host festivals — it’s a Fall Festival in Chapman, while in Greeley it’s the “Halfway to St. Pat’s Day,” annual Irish festival.

Art Walk Aurora 2022

AURORA — Art Walk Aurora was founded in 2014 by a group of local artists and community members and has grown each year since its inception.

The 2022 event is set for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, in the city’s historic downtown district. The courthouse lawn will be alive with artistic energy sponsored by local businesses. Local and regional artisans will be exhibiting, demonstrating and selling their artwork. Art enthusiasts can enjoy a day strolling through downtown where the brick streets are lined with historic buildings and locally owned shops and restaurants.

Here is your chance to peek over an artist’s shoulder and watch them at work. Artists working in oil, watercolor, ceramics, illustration, wood turning, sculpture, jewelry, handcrafts and more, will be showcasing their art for sale at Art Walk Aurora.

Artists taking part include: Maddison Vetter, paintings; Nia Karmann, photography; Shanda Spurgeon, glass jewelry; Chad Lammermann, scrap iron sculptures; Rebekah Schenk, pottery; Jay Lewis, wood carving; Victoria Green, fiber art; Alissa Harris, mixed media; Beth Gardner, abstract paintings; Rick Rasmussen, nature and wildlife photography; Jana Van Housen, portrait photography and studio fine art; Cathy Kaufman, collage fabric art; Emily Heerten, watercolor and acrylic paintings, photography and printmaking; Annaston John, weaving; Lynette Fast, paintings and jewelry; Desiree Christenson, paintings and more; Myranda McCauley, “pour paintings”; Pam Apley, fabric mosaics; Larry Allder, large-scale metal sculptures; Tori Swanson, oil and watercolor paintings; Tanya Grosshans, acrylics; Kelsey Pralle Gooder, pastels; and Dennis and Mary Mattner, stained glass.

Live music is also part of the event, kicking off with the husband-and-wife duo Bobby and Alyssa Jacobs of Aurora. They met at UNK as music students, and now both work as music teachers. They will be performing from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Americana/folk singer-songwriter Andy Sydow will follow at 2 p.m. An accomplished multi-instrumentalist, throughout the course of a show he’s known to croon an audience with acoustic guitar ballads, sing a few numbers on his lap steel, and even sit down at the keys to show off his surprising boogie-woogie piano chops.

“The purpose of the Art Walk is to promote greater awareness of the variety and quality of artists in our region and to provide art lovers (new and experienced) with the opportunity to learn more about art, meet area artists, expand their collection of art, observe artist demonstrations.” said Tammy Morris, Art Walk committee member.

Aurora is located about 20 miles east of Grand Island via Highway 34. For more information on Art Walk Aurora check online at http://artwalkaurora.org/

Greeley Irish festival

GREELEY — The heart of Central Nebraska might not be the first place you think of when it comes to Irish festivals, but the folks in Greeley have worked hard to change that.

The town’s Irish roots go back to its founding in the mid-1880s, when Catholic bishops in Minnesota and Illinois helped raise money to purchase land in rural areas, according to a 2007 Independent article about the inaugural event. Evidence of those roots is still visible in the town’s street names, all but one named after Irish counties.

Started in 2007, the town’s “Halfway to St. Pat’s Day” annual Irish festival has grown to celebrate the Irish heritage that more than 40% of Greeley’s residents can claim. The festival’s name came from a Greeley resident who had attended a Chicago White Sox game with a “Halfway to St. Pat’s” theme and the festival founders knew a good thing when they found it.

The event includes food, history, culture, kids activities and more. But the heart and soul of the festival is entertainment and this year’s lineup includes a wild mix of Irish music from the Dublin City Ramblers, Kelihans, Wold Colonial Boys, Father Ray Kelly, The Town Pants and David Marsh to accommodate the entertainers.

The “Big Red Tent” stage is open to any group or individual performing Celtic song, music or dance. The Nebraska-Oklahoma game will be available to watch here as well.

Events kick off at 11 a.m. and run until 11:30 p.m. on the grounds west of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Tickets are $20 for adults (same as when the festival started in 2007); children 12 and younger are admitted free with an adult. Festival tickets include all of the musical acts, cultural exhibits, children’s activities and more. Food available for purchase.

The festival goes on — rain or shine. Those attending should bring their own lawn chairs. A complete schedule can be found online at www.greeleyirishfestival.com

Greeley is located about 50 miles north of Grand Island along U.S. Highway 281.

Chapman Fall Festival

CHAPMAN — The annual Chapman Fall Festival kicks off at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, with a variety of activities in the downtown area.

An antique tractor display opens at 10 a.m. on Ninth Street.

The Baptist Church will host garage and bake sales in the Community Center, as well as offer miniature golf and a Teddy bear mobile on Prairie Street, with face painting available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Other activities along Prairie Street include frog/toad races at noon (bring your own frogs!), and mini train rides sponsored by Bader Park (11 a.m.)

Food trucks will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The auto show (registration 10 a.m. to noon, with judging at noon and awards at 3:30 p.m.), will be located along Ninth Street.

A vendor fair will be open in the Chapman School gym and kids activities will be set up outside the school.

The parade with a “Superheroes” theme will line up at Cora and 10th streets starting at 12:45 p.m., with the parade starting at 1:30 p.m. Cash prices will be awarded to winning entries.

Husker fans who don’t want to miss the Nebraska-Oklahoma football game can catch it on livestream; kickoff is set for 11 a.m.

The Chapman Fire Department will host a barbecue cook-off at 4 p.m., and also offer free fire truck rides.

The Methodist Church hosts a number of activities throughout the day, starting with breakfast burritos available at 9 a.m.

Lunch, served from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., will include a chili dog, ham and cheese sandwich, potato salad, homemade pie and drink. The cost for adults is $8 and children ages 10 and younger $4. Pie a la mode will be offered all day.

Raffle tickets will be sold for Central City Dairy Queen, Fox Theater movie night for two, and CC Mall gift cards. And the church’s flea market has something for everyone.

For more information, check the Chapman Community Improvement Association Facebook page at facebook.com/chapmancia

Chapman is located about 12 miles northeast of Grand Island on Highway 30.

Also this weekend ...

— Michael Martin Murphey, in concert, 7 p.m. Friday, Merryman Performing Arts Center, 225 W. 22nd St., Kearney. Presented by the Kearney Cosmos, general admission tickets are $35; box office: 308-698-8297 or https://merrymancenter.org/tickets/

— Shoot 4 Life, 11th annual event to benefit pro-life organizations in Nebraska, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Heartland Public Shooting Park. Information: www.shoot4life.org.

— UNK Band Day Parade, 10 a.m. Saturday, downtown Kearney.

— Gayle Becwar, comedian and magician, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Wood River High School Performing Arts Center. Presented as part of the Celebrate Wood River Concert Series, there is no admission charge, but donations always appreciated; Georgene Smidt, 308-583-2606, Vince Boudreau, 308-583-2961; or www.wrcommunityfoundation.com/celebratewr.