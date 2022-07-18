Art in the Park: Celebrating 40 years, event draws crowds with artistic creations

Painters, photographers, sculptors, crafters, quilters and more brought their creations to Grand Island’s 40th Art in the Park, held Sunday in Stolley Park.

Jeremy Hansen of FineArtZero showed his dynamic paintings on large canvases, embellished with drips and splatters.

His portraits depict the gentle cow or the prairie horse, and mythic portraits of Skeletor upon Panthor or Optimus Prime.

“A lot of my stuff is inspired from memories as a child and some of the things around the rural area where I live,” Hansen said. “Lots of flowers and cows and horses, and some of the toys I got for Christmas and shoes I went through as a kid.”

Steve Kjar of Grand Island’s Pioneer Carvers showed his many handcrafted pieces in hopes of inspiring others to pursue the craft.

The carvers meet every Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at Fire Station 1 near Island Oasis Water Park.

His carvings are made of basswood, which has a tight grain that carves well.

“When we want to make something that we don’t paint we use butternut, some people call it white walnut, a real pretty wood,” Kjar explained. “We stain those or leave them natural.”

Kjar prefers to craft by hand, using such tools as knives and gouges.

“Some things I’ll do with a rotary tool, like a Dremel, and sand it a bit, but most of the stuff I carve I don’t like to use that power stuff. I like to just carve it,” he said.

Visitors to the park were drawn to Kjar’s table in awe of his many creations.

“It’s nice to see people liking the stuff you’ve done,” he said. “The main reason we’re out here is because we’re trying to get people started with carving and let them know it’s something they can do.”

Andy Gentert, of Hastings, drew crowds with his geometric paintings and “visual illusions,” though he describes himself as only a hobbyist.

His works looked like nothing else at Sunday’s event, and like something not seen since the 1980s, when artists were experimenting with the Apple II computer.

“I usually just start out by playing with shapes,” Gentert explained. “The material I transfer the drawings to is called Masonite, or hard board. I cut them out with a jigsaw and use acrylics to make it look like three-dimensional overlapping shapes.”

Gentert’s works aren’t all simply flat. Some are textured and adorned, as well.

“I keep trying, experimenting with new techniques and incorporating that into the geometric shapes I use,” he said. “I just have fun. It’s like therapy for me. It gives me something detailed to work on and fills my time. And I just enjoy getting out and sharing it.”

Monce Garcia of Lexington has built an enterprise from her creations.

Garcia brought to Sunday’s event her handmade jewelry, wax melts, smudge kits, essential oil blends and more.

“I just enjoy making all this, since I was little. I’ve been doing it for quite a while now,” she told The Independent.

Garcia enjoys being able to do what she loves and have it enjoyed so much by others.

“It’s really cool. I love that people like the stuff I make. It makes me happy,” she said.

To see Garcia’s handmade items, visit http://moncescreations.com.

Bringing art to a community, and allowing artists a venue to engage others, is important, said event co-organizer Jean Cook.

“With artists, we like to meet people,” Cook said. “Art is very quiet. As artists, we tend to work in our own little studios, in our own little world. By being able to have an ‘Art in the Park’ like this, we can meet the public and share what we do and love to do, and have the affirmation of people going, ‘Oh my goodness, I love your work.’ Those little things just make us want to do it more, and having that time to spend with people is really awesome for us.”

By noon, a robust and engaged crowd had filled Stolley Park.

“I’m glad to see people coming out and enjoying all of the artwork,” Cook said. “It’s wonderful.”

The day was not impeded by the previous evening’s thunderstorm and a brief tornado threat near Cairo.

“We were really concerned last night with the sirens going off and how wet the park would be