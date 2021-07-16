Art in the Park: Summer art festival at Stolley Park heads list of area weekend events

“We’ve got some folks from open mic night at Arts & Drafts who will be performing around the grounds for a little bit of ambiance,” Cook said.

And for the kids, people from a couple of local churches and the Imagination City Children’s Museum will be there to offer children’s activities throughout the day.

A special feature of the children’s area will be billboards created by Dorothy “Dot” Parker, a longtime member of the Grand Island Art Club, who passed away on June 14 at age 82.

“Those will be set out in her honor,” Cook said. “We are excited to recognize all she has done for this event over the years. She took a very active part until the past few years.”

One change made last year may be permanent: No snow fence to designate booth space and to form the children’s activity zone.

“We’ve used the snow fence as a backdrop for the booth spaces in the past,” Cook said, “but we didn’t use it last year because we didn’t want to bother the city when they had so many other things going on. Turned out the vendors liked it because it offered them more flexibility in how they displayed their art. And visitors liked it because the area was more wide open.