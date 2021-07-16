Art in the Park: Summer art festival at Stolley Park heads list of area weekend events

If festivals came in three sizes — small, medium and large — this year’s Art in the Park would be a medium.
The annual event, celebrating its 39th year, is set for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Stolley Park.
Like many other events, the 2020 festival was a scaled-down one, with fewer vendors, food trucks and entertainment offerings than usual.
“This year we have about 25 artists who will be participating,” Jean Cook, registrar and co-coordinator, said in 2020. “Last year (referring to 2019) we had more than 40.”
Now in 2021, 40 artists have registered and will display their paintings, quilts, pottery, sculptures, jewelry, woodworking and photography and it all will be for sale. In addition to artists from the Tri-cities, Lincoln, Omaha and other Nebraska towns will be represented.
While the number of artists taking part this year is back to 2019 levels, there still will be just three food trucks, down from the pre-pandemic usual six.
“But don’t worry, kettle corn will be here!” Cook said of the popular treat. Pig in a Bag and the Cosmopolitan Club (hot dogs, hamburgers, funnel cakes, etc.) are the other two food trucks that will be open.
Two other areas that remain a bit scaled down this year are entertainment and children’s activities, but both will be part of the festival.
“We’ve got some folks from open mic night at Arts & Drafts who will be performing around the grounds for a little bit of ambiance,” Cook said.
And for the kids, people from a couple of local churches and the Imagination City Children’s Museum will be there to offer children’s activities throughout the day.
A special feature of the children’s area will be billboards created by Dorothy “Dot” Parker, a longtime member of the Grand Island Art Club, who passed away on June 14 at age 82.
“Those will be set out in her honor,” Cook said. “We are excited to recognize all she has done for this event over the years. She took a very active part until the past few years.”
One change made last year may be permanent: No snow fence to designate booth space and to form the children’s activity zone.
“We’ve used the snow fence as a backdrop for the booth spaces in the past,” Cook said, “but we didn’t use it last year because we didn’t want to bother the city when they had so many other things going on. Turned out the vendors liked it because it offered them more flexibility in how they displayed their art. And visitors liked it because the area was more wide open.
“So the snow fence might be gone for good unless we bring it back to section off the children’s area.”
Another change made last year, although still in effect this year, is one Cook doesn’t want to make permanent: No prizes awarded to professional artists.
In addition to having difficulty finding judges, other factors played into the decision not to offer them. Cook said they really hope to reinstate them next year.
Ah, next year. That is the event Cook hopes meets the qualifications for the “large” festival.
Art in the Park, organized by the Art in the Park Committee and the Grand Island Art Club, will be celebrating its 40th anniversary.
“We really didn’t start planning until April this year because of the uncertainty of where we were going to be,” Cook said. “But since next year is our 40th, we’ll need to play it up.”
Cook, who has been with the committee since 1999, says she would like to get younger people involved so the event can continue.
“It’s always good to have new blood,” she said.
Along with Art in the Park, the Hall County Historical Society will be offering tours of the historic Stolley House from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
In case of bad weather, Art in the Park will be rescheduled to Aug. 8.
Also this weekend ...
-- Hear Grand Island, featuring The Midnight Devils (glam rock), with Asphalt Valentine from Atlanta and Native Sons, Friday, Railside Plaza. Gates open at 6 p.m., music runs from 7 to 11 p.m. Concert series runs every Friday through Aug. 6. No admission charge; information: facebook.com/HearGI/
-- Mickey Utley Band, a “Band on the Bricks” concert presented by the Aurora Chamber of Commerce, 6-9 p.m. Friday, 13th and M streets, Aurora; bring lawn chairs or blankets. Concerts continue every Friday through Aug. 13.
-- Cruise Weekend 2021, celebrating 34 years, through Sunday, Kearney. Event includes car shows and auctions, entertainment, food, bike shows, parade, concerts and more. Schedule of events: Kearney Cruise Nite on Facebook.
-- Adams County Fair, through Sunday, Hastings. Entertainment lineup includes: Riley Green with special guest DJ Bridwell, 7:30 p.m. Friday; and Gary Allen, with special guest Luke Mills, 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Concert tickets are $30 general admission, $35 pit pass and $35 and $40 reserved and stadium seating; ticket packs available. Information: 402-462-3247 or adamscountyfairgrounds.com
-- South Central Nebraska Czech Festival, 45th annual, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Hastings Eagles Club, 107 N. Denver, Hastings. Event features coffee and kolaches, bake sale, veterans recognition, accordion jamboree, Czech food, entertainment and more. No admission charge. Information: nebraskaczechs.org
-- Howard County Fair, Saturday through Wednesday, St. Paul. Special activities include Midstates Mud Racing Mud Drags, 1 p.m. Saturday; barbecue cook-off and the Sam Cox Band on Sunday, and Demolition Derby, 7 p.m. Tuesday. ($10; free for kids 5 and younger). Information: howardcountyfair.net
A look ahead ...
--Hall County Fair, Wednesday through Sunday, Fonner Park. Special events include Showbox 20th anniversary boxing (Friday, Heartland Events Center), Q4ACause, barbecue and music festival (Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Swine Barn); DC Lynch Carnival, and sanctioned kids pedal pull, in addition to traditional fair events. Information/schedule: hallcountyfair.com
-- Buffalo County Fair, Wednesday through Tuesday, July 27, 3807 Ave. N., Kearney. Entertainment lineup includes: Diamond Rio, 7:30 p.m. Thursday ($20 includes fees); Dustin Lynch with Ingrid Andress, 7:30 p.m. Friday ($25 to $65 plus fees); and Judd Hoos, 7:30 p.m. Sunday (free). Ticket information: buffalocountyfairgrounds.com/
-- Polk County Fair, Wednesday through Sunday, Osceola. Special entertainment includes Jameson Rodgers, featuring Cody Nicks and the Emmett Bower Band, 6 p.m. Saturday; General admission tickets are $30, VIP tickets are $50. Information: polk-county-fair.com