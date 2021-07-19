Art on display in all its diversity at Art in the Park

Celebrating the event’s 39th year at Stolley Park, art lovers canvased the grounds of Stolley Park on Sunday during Art in the Park, viewing and buying a vast diversity of treasures and gems from the area’s finest creative talents.
The show featured 40 artists from throughout Nebraska who were displaying paintings, quilts, pottery, sculptures, jewelry, woodworking and photography.
Art in the Park was organized by the Art in the Park Committee and the Grand Island Art Club.
A first-time participant at Art in the Park, Sarah Schmidt of Grand Island, not only had works on display, but also was making a new creation as people flocked to her display.
“I’ve been painting for many, many years now,” Schmidt said. “When I was little, I always liked to doodle in class. That’s how I got into painting.”
She said while attending Art in the Park before, she always wanted to have her own booth at the art fair.
“I wanted to sell some of my paintings and show off what I could do,” Schmidt said.
She said what inspires her art is “whatever comes to my mind.”
A veteran of more than 20 Art in the Park celebrations, Jean Cook, helped organize this year’s show, along with displaying some of her watercolors, acrylics, collages and oil and pastels.
Cook said the art fair is a “chance for us to correspond with the community and talk about what we do and show all the fun things we like to do.”
Along with Schmidt, Cook said there were six first-timers at this year’s Art in the Park.
She is always enthusiastic about welcoming first-time participants to the annual event.
There was also a lot of hands-on art happening for the kids attending the show, such as at the Freckled Color booth manned by Casey Martin of Hastings. Martin was promoting his children’s art book, “The Color of Our Shadows,” which is a beautifully written and illustrated book that celebrates individuality and diversity.
There were also some other hands-on children’s art projects at the event. The fair featured the works of the late Dot Parker of Grand Island, who was a longtime volunteer at the event and was active in promoting children’s art.
Cook said what makes Art in the Park special is the diversity of talent and mediums represented each year.
“We have always tried to come up with enough diversity so that people who like different kinds of things have an opportunity to find something that they can’t find anyplace else,” she said.
Cook has been an artist since childhood.
“I have always loved to draw and play with paint and paper,” she said.
Cook said for people displaying at the art show, whether it is veterans or first-timers, selling their work and getting recognition for their talent is good, but not the driving force behind their creativity.
“It is about the self-expression and the fun of creating,” she said.
And with the all the stressors of life, especially after a year of seclusion during the pandemic, many people have found art as a form of therapy to relieve the tensions and the stress of everyday activities.
“Art is a wonderful stress reliever, especially with all the things that have been going on in the world,” Cook said.
Another first-timer at this year’s Art in the Park was Alissa Harris of Kearney.
Harris said she recently joined the Kearney Artists Guild, where she learned about Grand Island’s Art in the Park.
Like many of the artists at the fair, Harris said that art has been a lifelong passion for her.
She credits the encouragement of her mother, Arlene Harris, who encouraged her as a child to pursue her artistic talents.
Harris’s art deals with spiritualism, the esoteric and feminine divine.