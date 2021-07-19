Art on display in all its diversity at Art in the Park

Cook said the art fair is a “chance for us to correspond with the community and talk about what we do and show all the fun things we like to do.”

Along with Schmidt, Cook said there were six first-timers at this year’s Art in the Park.

She is always enthusiastic about welcoming first-time participants to the annual event.

There was also a lot of hands-on art happening for the kids attending the show, such as at the Freckled Color booth manned by Casey Martin of Hastings. Martin was promoting his children’s art book, “The Color of Our Shadows,” which is a beautifully written and illustrated book that celebrates individuality and diversity.

There were also some other hands-on children’s art projects at the event. The fair featured the works of the late Dot Parker of Grand Island, who was a longtime volunteer at the event and was active in promoting children’s art.

Cook said what makes Art in the Park special is the diversity of talent and mediums represented each year.

“We have always tried to come up with enough diversity so that people who like different kinds of things have an opportunity to find something that they can’t find anyplace else,” she said.