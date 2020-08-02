Art in the Park attracted hundreds of people to Libs Park on Sunday in Hastings.
The event is an opportunity for vendors in the community and surrounding area to showcase their talents, said Anjanette Bonham, executive director of the Hastings Convention & Visitors Bureau.
The bureau hosted 54 vendors in 2019, but this year only hosted 40 to allow for greater spacing between booths per COVID-19 guidelines.
“Next year I hope to fill the sidewalk with 60-plus,” Bonham said.
Finding vendors was not a challenge.
“They were so excited to participate this year,” Bonham said.
“I have past vendors. I have new ones. I have some on a waiting list for next year. I didn’t have a problem at all.”
Sally Jurgensmier, of Sculptures by Sally, showed metal works crafted mostly from reclaimed materials.
“I go to junkyards or tool and die companies, machine shops, things like that, and use their scraps, or what they call drops,” Jurgensmier said, “and try to creatively make them into designs that might be appealing to use indoors or outdoors.”
Jurgensmier called the day a great experience.
“This whole festival atmosphere is great, because it gets people outdoors and it can expose them to a lot of different mediums at once time,” she said. “There’s usually a good assortment of artisans and craftsmen, and this is a way to capitalize on that.”
A joy for Jurgensmier is seeing children discover art.
“Art is in the eye of the beholder, and a lot of it is left to interpretation,” she said. “Something a 6-year-old looks at may look totally different than something a 60-year-old looks at, but both of their interpretations are very correct.”
Vincent Pelster, Silverhawk Woodcrafts, showed segmented bowls, cutting boards and hand-turned pens made from wood or deer antlers.
“It’s a lot of watching YouTube to get ideas,” he joked. “Some of it’s just imagination. Then you go out to the shop and try to turn your imagination into reality. Sometimes it works. Sometimes you end up with fire wood.”
Pelster often doesn’t know what his creations will look like until they’re done, he said.
“I love to tell people I’ve never drawn a bowl and had the bowl look like the drawing, because the wood tells me where to go once in a while,” he said.
Pelster said he enjoys having his work appreciated.
“This has been a marvelous day,” he said. “With the pandemic, it’s been hard to get out and sell and the people have been wonderful.”
Stephanie Mulligan attended the event representing Hannah Mulligan Art.
Her daughter, a Hastings native and Adams Central graduate, is a student at Concordia.
“She already had to go back to school, so we decided to come and showcase some of her art,” Mulligan said.
Hannah Mulligan’s works include graphite or acrylic landscapes and portraits.
“The only thing she doesn’t like too much is abstract,” Mulligan said.
Seeing people appreciate her daughter’s art is great, Mulligan said.
“I just texted her and said, I wish she could be here to hear all the comments and positive things people are saying,” she said. “There’s a lot of time that goes into creating this stuff, and as a parent it melts my heart, because all that hard work pays off. It’s being noticed.”
Bill Young of Bill Young Art showed his large collection of acrylic paintings.
Each work takes about three hours.
“You can just forget about your problems,” Young said.
Young said he did have some concerns about COVID.
“But, what are you going to do?” he said.
Safety was stressed throughout the day.
“Masks are not required, but I would say the majority are wearing them for their own safety, which is great,” Bonham said. “Everybody seems to be spacing off and following all the guidelines.”
Bringing the community together to celebrate art is important, Bonham said.
“(Vendors) can interact with the people and know that a part of them can be displayed in homes,” she said, “and they can enjoy that.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.