Artist giving a little bit of history back to those who served

He spent 50 years fixing up the old bank building into a shop, museum and home, and was able to purchase additional land in 1980 to construct his workshop behind it.

And all the while, his collection of military memorabilia grew. In individual pieces, in groupings, in lots ... Hegwood enjoyed them all.

“I had a lot of Russian coins, a lot of Nazi coins,” Hegwood said. “A lot of people collect the Nazi-era stuff. I always traded them or sold them at shows. It was real popular.”

Some of the military memorabilia he picked up at shows himself; others he received in trade; and still others he bought when there was no market for that particular piece.

Many of his Russian coins came into his possession through one 3,000-piece lot Hegwood paid a total of $50 for at the time.

“I threw ‘em in a drawer and never looked at ‘em since, and then that big book came out on all the world coins,” Hegwood said. “I started putting the dates and mint marks together, and I sold some of them then.”

Hegwood’s spent the last 15 years slowly downsizing his collection, gathering sets together and selling them to collectors and appreciators around the world.