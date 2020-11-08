Artist giving a little bit of history back to those who served

Pvt. Ken Hegwood got out of the Nebraska National Guard in 1951, picked up his paintbrush and a military helmet, and never went back.
Hegwood served a three-year stint with the Guard, joining in 1948 at 16.
“I lied to get in,” Hegwood said. “I tried when I was 13, but it didn’t work.”
He meant to sign up for another four years and didn’t, meant to sign up again and put it off, and then “the war was over. I got my draft notice three days after the Korean War, so I didn’t want to go then,” Hegwood said. “See, when you’re young, you’re gung-ho and that, but you never volunteer for nothin’ later on.”
Start ‘em young
In 1938, when Hegwood was about 6 years old, he picked up a World War I helmet in the Knoxville, Iowa, city dump.
“I kept going back to the city dump, looking at different trunks of stuff — uniforms and that,” Hegwood said.
The family members of soldiers then, and sometimes even today, “throw the uniforms and stuff away. It’s even worse nowadays,” he said, “with, like, their dog tags. They don’t pay any attention to them and just toss that stuff.”
Hegwood picked up hundreds of sets of dog tags here and there over the years. Even when he manages to track down the families, though, “only about half of them wanted them.”
If he were into the money end of things, Hegwood said, military dog tags are an easy sell on eBay.
“They average about $20 a set. The World War II and World War I (sets) average about $30,” he said. “But I never did put any on the eBay, you see.”
The main thing a soldier wants to keep, if he’s still alive, “is his helmet and his rifle, or his pistol or his automatic. Usually they get rid of the uniform and everything else after that,” Hegwood said.
World War I soldiers were able to keep everything but the rifle, which could include everything from the uniform to helmet to dog tags and even leg wraps and canteens. Soldiers from other wars, however, were more limited in what they could bring home. But they could always bring their helmet back.
“That’s one thing that a lot of your soldiers prized, their helmets,” Hegwood said. “And when we started doing what we called ‘trench art’ on them, in WWI, that boosts the morale and then you’ve got your certain divisions who are prouder of their logo than you are.”
And that’s where Hegwood’s artistic flair came into play.
Picking up the paintbrush
Hegwood began painting military helmets in 1948, the year he began his military service.
“First one I’d done was for a medic and, word of mouth — they go to reunions and stuff — his buddies wanted some painted and that’s how that escalated there,” Hegwood said.
Between 1948 and the release of “Saving Private Ryan” in 1998, Hegwood painted about 800 helmets for veterans in WWI and WWII.
Hegwood was one of the artists for “Saving Private Ryan,” painting the helmets used on screen.
Among Hegwood’s favorite pieces is a recreation of a well-known image by political cartoonist Karl Hubenthal. Hubenthal served in the Marine Corps in WWII, and then pursued a 47-year newspaper career as a cartoonist with Randolph Hearst’s publications.
“I met him in 1972 at the Cincinnati military show in Ohio,” Hegwood said. “He’d done a poster in 1968, depicting himself sitting in the jungle, and he’s got a Bob Hope Jack-in-the-box coming out of there that says ‘Merry Christmas, GIs.’”
Hegwood painted that same poster on a military helmet and gifted it to Hubenthal in 1973. “As far as I know, the family’s still got it,” he said.
Hegwood’s own version of that helmet, painted the year before, was one of the few pieces to survive largely undamaged the June 30 fire that consumed Hegwood’s workshop.
At one point, Hegwood met artist Charles Weidner, who painted more than 800 helmets in the Paris aerodrome after the occupation in WWI and inspired much of Hegwood’s work.
“It was Weidner and there were two German signpainters, ex-prisoners and so on; this was how they made their change money, painting helmets for the doughboys coming home,” Hegwood said. “One guy charged them a dollar apiece, and he painted 300 helmets. And a dollar in them days was a lot of money.”
Hegwood, in contrast, charges $35 an hour for his helmets, but “a lot of them are only 15 minutes (of work),” he said. “It’s all free-hand. Fifteen minutes to an hour, but the real tough ones like that one (Hubenthal), about an hour and a half to do.”
And the helmets for medics, those he does for free, as a thank-you for all they do.
A collector’s ambition
Hegwood ran a coin and military surplus store in Lawrence, Kan., for 11 years before returning to Nebraska in 1971. When he moved back to Nebraska, he had a choice between setting up his shop in three towns: Goehner, Denman and Hansen.
He settled on Hansen, and purchased his building. But at the time, it needed a lot of work.
“The cows were walking through it then,” he said. “All the windows were knocked out.”
Although the initial quote was for $1,000, Hegwood ended up paying $3,750 for the building because “they’re building a double-lane highway from here to Grand Island.”
He spent 50 years fixing up the old bank building into a shop, museum and home, and was able to purchase additional land in 1980 to construct his workshop behind it.
And all the while, his collection of military memorabilia grew. In individual pieces, in groupings, in lots ... Hegwood enjoyed them all.
“I had a lot of Russian coins, a lot of Nazi coins,” Hegwood said. “A lot of people collect the Nazi-era stuff. I always traded them or sold them at shows. It was real popular.”
Some of the military memorabilia he picked up at shows himself; others he received in trade; and still others he bought when there was no market for that particular piece.
Many of his Russian coins came into his possession through one 3,000-piece lot Hegwood paid a total of $50 for at the time.
“I threw ‘em in a drawer and never looked at ‘em since, and then that big book came out on all the world coins,” Hegwood said. “I started putting the dates and mint marks together, and I sold some of them then.”
Hegwood’s spent the last 15 years slowly downsizing his collection, gathering sets together and selling them to collectors and appreciators around the world.
“I’d been selling a lot of groupings for smaller money than normal, so we could keep the history, because I’d enjoyed them all these years,” Hegwood said.
One of those groupings made its way into the hands of Mike Bockmann of Grand Island, just three days before the fire. Copies of a quartet of postcards showing the history of Hansen also survived in the hands of a neighbor.
“I had a Navajo code-talker helmet liner that burned up,” Hegwood said. “He was in the first school they had. They had 125 Navajo code-talkers in the Pacific.”
The code-talkers didn’t wear the steel helmets given to the other soldiers in World War II. Instead, due to constant interference with the phones the code-talkers used, they were issued vinyl camouflage versions.
Another treasure lost in the fire was a piece Weidner had promised Hegwood years before: An electric clock made from a WWI helmet.
“I bought that from him back in 1973 or 1974, and anyway, it burned up,” Hegwood said. “That (clock) always reminded me of how many helmets he’d done.”
Hegwood now only has photos of many pieces of his vast collection. Other pieces, largely those that survived by dint of being made of steel, he has spent the summer and fall restoring and repainting.
What remains of his collection will be put back on display, either in his rebuilt workshop or in the museum he hopes to put together in his building and share with the public.
“I could talk forever about the stuff I’ve got here,” he said.
