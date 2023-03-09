Seasoned storyteller Linda Garcia-Perez will present an all-ages program, “Storytelling and the Hispanic Oral Tradition,” at 2 p.m. Friday, March 10, at the Grand Island Public Library.

In this program, Garcia-Perez will draw on her experiences as a young girl in Omaha’s Mexican-American barrio. Her stories convey a universal message of humor, wonder and tradition.

Garcia-Perez is a 1971 College of St. Mary graduate, retired children’s librarian, artist, instructor and storyteller of Latino arts and culture.

She is with the Nebraska Arts Council’s Artists in Schools and Communities roster; Nebraska StoryArts Board; Nebraska Humanities Council’s Speakers Bureau; City of Omaha Public Art Commissioner; and occasional instructor and docent with the Joslyn Art Museum.

Garcia-Perez and her husband, Jose, have an extensive collection of Mexican folk arts and literature and are co-founders of the Mexican American Historical Society of the Midlands.

For more information about the program, call the library at 308-385-5333, or visit the library’s website at gilibrary.org.

Book club features story of the North brothers, Pawnee scouts

“Wolves in Blue: Stories of the North Brothers and Their Pawnee Scouts,” by Jean Lukesh, will be the focus of the Bygone Book Club when it meets Saturday, March 11, at the Grand Island Public Library.

The book tells the story of brothers Frank and Luther North and their Pawnee Scouts who worked with the U.S. Army to protect and rescue overland trail travelers, settlers, soldiers, and Union Pacific railroad workers during the Plains Indian Wars and the building of the Transcontinental Railroad.

Two of those Pawnee Scouts “shared” the first Congressional Medal of Honor ever awarded to a Native American.

Lukesh, a retired educator and award-winning author, will lead the Saturday program which begins at 11 a.m. at the library, 1124 W. Second St.

The library and the Hall County Historical Society have teamed up to form this book club which meets the second Saturday of most months during the academic year. Local historians lead monthly discussions on eight different books featuring Hall County or Nebraska history. Membership to the book club is monthly, participants can choose which month/book is of interest to them and do not need to commit to the entire program series.

For more information, call the library at 308-385-5333.

Local business focus of historical society program

Jerry’s Sheet Metal Heating and Cooling, a Grand Island business with a long history in the city, will be the focus of a Voices of the Past program set for Sunday.

Oscar Hehnke, father of Jerry Hehnke, started the company in 1941. He opened his own metal/heating shop and operated it as the O.V. Hehnke Co., from his garage on Charles Street. In 1947, Claussen and Sons Construction began building its current location at 907 W. Oklahoma.

In 1967, Jerry and Charlene “Chick” Hehnke bought the company and changed the name to Jerry’s Sheet Metal Heating and Cooling, which was incorporated in 1977. Jerry and Chick ran the company by themselves until 1986 when their eldest son, Jay, came back from college. K.C., their middle son, came back in 1988 and Monte started learning the office duties in 1992.

In 1997, Chick passed away unexpectedly, and at that time the company employed eight workers including the sons. When Jerry passed away in 2018 at age 82, the company had grown to almost 50 employees. Currently, Monte and Jay co-own the business.

The Voices of the Past program series is sponsored by the Hall County Historical Society. This program is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday, March 12, at Burlington Station, 603 N. Plum St. Admission for non-members is $5.

For more information, call 308-383-0848.

Museum program to focus on Civil War medicine

CENTRAL CITY — Humanities Nebraska speaker Gary Rath will share stories about “the courageous efforts of doctors and nurses to save lives during the Civil War,” at a program set for Sunday in Central City.

Sponsored by the Merrick County Historical Museum, the program is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday, March 12, at the Merrick Foundation Venture Center, 1532 17th Ave., in Central City.

Rath was an educator for 46 years and says he has a passionate interest in the Civil War, especially Civil War surgery. He is a member of the Society of Civil War Surgeon and has worked with the Blue-Gray Hospital Association, the National Museum of Civil War Medicine and the National Park Service in Gettysburg to research and present Civil War medicine programs to the public.

Gary and his wife, Kathy, have two grown children and live in Hastings.

A brief business meeting will be followed by the program which is open to the public. For more information, call 308-624-3367, or email merrickcountyhistory@gmail.com

Faculty featured in latest gallery exhibition at Hastings College

HASTINGS — Work produced by Hastings College Department of Visual Arts faculty is currently on exhibition in both galleries in the Jackson Dinsdale Art Center.

The exhibition includes a diverse collection of art produced as acrylic on book covers, stoneware, oil on canvas and mixed media. It offers a view into the world of the department’s faculty in their roles as educators and professionals.

Department of Visual Arts faculty and instructors participating include:

• Aaron Badham, assistant professor of art – sculpture

• Brian Corr, assistant professor of art – glass

• Jerome Dubas, visiting instructor of art – ceramics

• Shabnam Jannesari, assistant professor of art – painting and drawing

• Turner McGehee, professor of art – printmaking, drawing, art history

A reception for the exhibition is planned for 6 p.m. Friday, March 24, at the gallery, 700 E. 12th St. in Hastings.

The exhibition will remain on display through March 29. Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. There is no admission charge.

This weekend at the Grand ...

“80 for Brady” will be held over this weekend at the Grand Theatre at 316 W. Third St. Showtimes are 7:15 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The movie is inspired by the true story of 4 best friends and New England Patriots fans who take a life-changing trip to Super Bowl LI to see their hero Tom Brady play, and the chaos that ensues as they navigate the wilds of the biggest sporting event in the country.

This film is rated PG-13 for brief strong language, some drug content and some suggestive references.

Admission is $5 for adults, and $4 for children and seniors. For more information, call 308-381-2667 or visit grandmovietheatre.com