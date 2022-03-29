 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

As development grows, Grand Island inches closer toward Interstate 80

Grand Island Regional Medical Building

 The Grand Island Regional Medical Center is one major improvement added to the city.

 Independent/McKenna Lamoree

Grand Island steadily is moving closer to Interstate 80.

The building of the FedEx Warehouse and Distribution Center represents one step. That building is under construction at Highway 281 and Wildwood Drive.

Other projects will continue the progress.

The distance from I-80 to Highway 34 is 4 1/2 miles, notes Roger Bullington of Chief Construction and Development.

The development of Prairie Commons to Schwimmer Road shortens the distance to 3 1/2 miles.

Progress 2022 logo

Chief has an option on a 90-acre parcel along Highway 281 that extends south to Wildwood. That area, when developed, will be 2 1/2 miles from the interstate.

Each chunk of development is moving the city closer to the interstate. “We’re going to get there sooner or later,” Bullington said.

Chief believes in Grand Island, Bullington said. In developing the area along Highway 281, Chief is kind of putting its money where its mouth is, he said.

The company is trying to create areas in which businesses can either locate or expand. “Because obviously we need as a community to grow toward I-80,” he said.

What’s vital in such development is cooperation from the city in providing utilities, Bullington said. Tax increment financing is also essential, he said. “Otherwise, it’s cost-prohibitive.”

Bullington appreciates the support that Chief and other companies have received from city officials.

Prarie Commons building

Two other additions to Prairie Commons is a brand new building that will house Unity Eye Centers, formerly Family Eyecare Centers. Behind that is the new Tabitha Senior Care facility that will have 157 apartments, including 81 independent living, 20 assisted living, 20 memory care and 36 skilled-nursing apartments.

Mayor Roger Steele said the area along Highway 281 “has become a very prominent growth market” for the city.

It won’t be that long before there’s a developed corridor from the city limits to I-80, Steele said.

That will be good for the city, he said.

Grand Island’s building permits have surpassed $100 million each of the last three years “which is remarkable,” especially considering COVID-19, Steele said.

