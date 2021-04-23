As graduation draws closer, it’s a bittersweet ending

As the school year is coming to an end, the graduating class of 2021 is saying goodbye to all the things in their life that will not be going with them into the next chapter.

Seniors have been — and are still — experiencing all of their “lasts.” Such as their last soccer game, their last high school dance, their last biology lab, their last show choir performance, their last band concert and so much more.

As bittersweet as it is, things don’t last forever.

People grow up and change and that is just the way of life. Most high school graduates think this is the end of their journey, but that is not the case at all. This is only the beginning.

It may be the end of an era, but bigger things soon will be coming along the way.

While some graduates will enter the workforce immediately, others will spend their next years at a college or university of their choice. As exciting as it all is, students all have different paths in life that are meant specifically for them.

This is the part where teenagers transition into becoming adults. They begin to pay for things they never even considered were important or relevant and begin to have a new perspective on life.