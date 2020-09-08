 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ashton woman, 61, dies in Sherman County traffic accident
0 comments

Ashton woman, 61, dies in Sherman County traffic accident

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

ASHTON — A 61-year-old Ashton woman died Monday night in a Sherman County accident that involved two motorcyclists and a tractor.

Ava Bratten, who was one of the motorcycle riders, was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash occurred on Highway 92 east of Ashton, near mile marker 333.

The other motorcyclist, Matthew Bratten, 54, of Ashton, was transported by helicopter to a hospital in Kearney.

The Nebraska State Patrol was called to assist the Sherman County Sheriff’s Office at about 7:45 p.m. Monday.

The State Patrol said a westbound tractor pulling a baler was turning southbound onto a county road. Preliminary investigation showed that the two motorcycle riders, also westbound, attempted to pass the tractor on the left as it was turning left. Both motorcycles struck the tractor and baler and crashed.

The driver of the tractor, a 16-year-old male, was not injured in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts