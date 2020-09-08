Ashton woman, 61, dies in Sherman County traffic accident

ASHTON — A 61-year-old Ashton woman died Monday night in a Sherman County accident that involved two motorcyclists and a tractor.
Ava Bratten, who was one of the motorcycle riders, was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash occurred on Highway 92 east of Ashton, near mile marker 333.
The other motorcyclist, Matthew Bratten, 54, of Ashton, was transported by helicopter to a hospital in Kearney.
The Nebraska State Patrol was called to assist the Sherman County Sheriff’s Office at about 7:45 p.m. Monday.
The State Patrol said a westbound tractor pulling a baler was turning southbound onto a county road. Preliminary investigation showed that the two motorcycle riders, also westbound, attempted to pass the tractor on the left as it was turning left. Both motorcycles struck the tractor and baler and crashed.
The driver of the tractor, a 16-year-old male, was not injured in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.
