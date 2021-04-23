Ashworth recognized nationally for railroad safety outreach efforts

Debra Ashworth of Grand Island has been recognized nationally by Operation Lifesaver for her community education and outreach efforts.
Operation Lifesaver is a nonprofit public safety education group dedicated to reducing crashes, injuries and fatalities at railroad crossings and rights of way.
Ashworth is one of two recipients of the 2020 F. Tom Roberts Memorial Volunteer Award.
“It was such a surprise,” she said. “It’s very much an honor. I’ve always had a passion to teach people.”
Ashworth worked for 37 years for Union Pacific Railroad, mainly as a dispatcher.
It is in her free time and by her own initiative, though, that she leads railroad safety education efforts across the state.
Ashworth has seen the impact on lives that comes from a lack of safety at railroad crossings.
“When there are collisions at railroad crossings, it’s so horrible for any family or community that has to deal with that, but it’s also extremely traumatic for our train crews,” she said. “Because they actually are the first responders.”
Ashworth has been active with Nebraska Operation Lifesaver since 2010.
A dedicated public presenter, she has given more than 715 presentations and has reached an estimated 6,300 people at multiple venues.
“She’s not just willing to haul the large train simulator all over the state of Nebraska, but to put in long hours at events to ensure our message is heard by as many people as possible,” said Carol Daley, Operation Lifesaver Nebraska coordinator.
Daley nominated Ashworth for the volunteer award based on her many community outreach efforts during many years.
“She has the uncanny ability to breathe her passion into others,” she said. “She’s a true leader and activist, supporting and acting as a driving force behind many of our initiatives.”
To reach school students, Ashworth raised funds and got support from Union Pacific’s Harriman Dispatch Center for a poster contest in 2014 about the importance of railroad safety.
She then found a way to bring that message into the community.
“To ensure our message wasn’t there one day and gone the next, Debra worked with school officials and received permission to display the children’s work in the Gretna library for judging by the staff,” Daley said.
Some school districts were reluctant or unable to offer the “additional curriculum,” even from a volunteer, Ashworth said.
“I don’t think I might have been able to get into Gretna if it hadn’t been for my daughter being a teacher there,” she said. “That’s what Operation Lifesaver is about. It’s a network of people and we all help each other.”
Ashworth also has published a children’s book on railroad safety, featuring her pet schnauzers, titled “The Adventures of Laverne & Shirley in Nebraska.”
She gives out copies freely to school students to help educate them about crossing safety.
Ashworth is only increasing her efforts.
She is completing training via Operation Lifesaver to teach new law enforcement and safety officials about conducting investigations at railroad crossings.
She will be qualified next week.
Ashworth’s goal is to recruit new volunteers every week to teach railroad crossing safety for Operation Lifesaver.
“We need more people in this area of the state,” she said.
For Ashworth, it is a great pleasure to be able to educate youths and the community about the importance of crossing safety.
“I don’t do it for any money or anything,” she said. “I care that you, or anybody, never gets hurt at a railroad crossing.”
Ashworth will receive the F. Tom Roberts Memorial Volunteer Award on Aug. 10 at the Region 6 meeting of Nebraska Operation Lifesaver.
For more information about Operation Lifesaver, visit nebraskaOL.org.