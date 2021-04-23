Ashworth recognized nationally for railroad safety outreach efforts

“She’s not just willing to haul the large train simulator all over the state of Nebraska, but to put in long hours at events to ensure our message is heard by as many people as possible,” said Carol Daley, Operation Lifesaver Nebraska coordinator.

Daley nominated Ashworth for the volunteer award based on her many community outreach efforts during many years.

“She has the uncanny ability to breathe her passion into others,” she said. “She’s a true leader and activist, supporting and acting as a driving force behind many of our initiatives.”

To reach school students, Ashworth raised funds and got support from Union Pacific’s Harriman Dispatch Center for a poster contest in 2014 about the importance of railroad safety.

She then found a way to bring that message into the community.

“To ensure our message wasn’t there one day and gone the next, Debra worked with school officials and received permission to display the children’s work in the Gretna library for judging by the staff,” Daley said.

Some school districts were reluctant or unable to offer the “additional curriculum,” even from a volunteer, Ashworth said.