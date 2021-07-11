ASI Audiology, Beltone Hearing Centers announce new partnership

Dean Kent, owner of 12 Beltone Hearing Care Centers throughout Iowa, and Dr. Michael Webb, owner of ASI Audiology, are joining forces in a strategic partnership that will combine teams and locations to bring more comprehensive hearing care and expertise to Nebraska.

Through the partnership, seven ASI Audiology locations now will offer a full line of award-winning Beltone hearing solutions. ASI Audiology locations will now be referenced to as ASI powered by Beltone.

“When the opportunity to partner with Dr. Webb became available, I knew that it was too good to pass up,” said Kent, who is part of an 80-year family legacy of hearing care that started with L.B. Kent in 1938. “Working together, we look forward to combining resources and providing Beltone products and first-class hearing care to Nebraska and southwest Iowa.”

“Both teams are looking forward to the partnership and working together to address the hearing care concerns of current patients and new ones just starting their hearing health journey,” said Webb, who also is part of a family tradition of hearing care, following his father, Kent Webb, who founded ASI Audiology in 1978.

The Grand Island location of ASI powered by Beltone is at 721 W. Seventh St. Office hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. It can be reached at 308-382-9169.