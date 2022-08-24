Assist from the public helps police nab suspect

Grand Island police received valuable assistance from the public Tuesday night in arresting a man who was wanted in Hall County.

After fleeing from police, Michael Brooks was found hiding in a detached garage at 513 W. 12th St. at about 8:15 p.m. At least one member of the public, using a telephone, helped police locate Brooks.

GIPD Capt. Jim Duering said "this was a great team effort of the officers doing a good job and the public letting us know what we needed to know for them to do that job." It "probably wouldn't have worked out as well if either of the two parties were trying to do it by themselves."

Police said a man was observed by police walking across the street near the intersection of 10th and Cleburn streets. When the man saw an unmarked patrol vehicle traveling southbound on Cleburn, he fled on foot.

Police did not give chase, because they had not seen him do anything wrong.

"We don't just chase people to chase people," Duering said.

In order to give chase, Duering said, police have to be able to articulate a reason to believe that crime was afoot. In this case, an officer recognized it was Brooks because of past dealings with him. But officers didn't know he was the subject of an active Hall County warrant until they investigating why he fled.

They then returned to the neighborhood and tried to find him, Duering said.

The suspect ran into the back yard of 618 W. 10th St., and then began running north. A caller told police that a suspicious man was attempting to hide near 609 W. 12th St. As officers arrived at that address, Brooks was seen running south into the home's backyard.

Police set up a perimeter and found him in the garage at 513 W. 12th.

"Like I said, it really was a good, cooperative effort of community and police. That's the way this thing is supposed to work," Duering said.

During a search as part of the arrest, police say they found a crystalline substance on Brooks' person. That substance was later field tested to be "presumptive positive for methamphetamines," says the GIPD Wednesday media report.

Marijuana, a type of pipe commonly used to smoke marijuana and other drug paraphernalia were found in a backpack belonging to Brooks, police say.

The 34-year-old Grand Island man was arrested for possession of a controlled substance (meth), possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and obstructing a police officer, in addition to the Hall County warrant.