 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Assistance sought in identifying suspect
0 comments

Assistance sought in identifying suspect

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Hall County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a man who’s suspected of stealing another person’s identity and a U-Haul trailer.

The Sheriff’s Department believes the man used someone’s identity to cash fraudulent checks at several businesses in Grand Island. He also allegedly rented a 6- by 12-foot U-Haul enclosed trailer that was never returned. The man was traveling in a black Cadillac Escalade.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the Sheriff’s Department at 308-385-5200 or Crime Stoppers at 308-381-8822.

You also may message the Sheriff’s Department on Facebook.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Casino gambling coming to Fonner Park
Grand Island Local News

Casino gambling coming to Fonner Park

The passage of three ballot initiatives Nov. 3 “is going to be a tremendous lifeline for the Nebraska thoroughbred industry. So that’s good for Fonner Park. That’s good for horsemen. And that’s good for Nebraska agriculture, for the farmers and horse breeders,” said Chris Kotulak.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts