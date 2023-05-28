Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

LA VISTA — The Nebraska Bankers Association paid tribute to seven Nebraska bankers and three banks that have marked significant milestones in the financial services industry during its annual convention earlier this month in LaVista.

Two area bankers — Bill McLellan of Grand Island and Paul Parliament of Broken Bow — were recognized for 50 years of service to the industry.

McLellan is the vice president of business development for Bruning Bank and reached his 50th anniversary in banking at the beginning of May.

His banking journey began at Equitable Bank, followed by First National Bank of Omaha — both in Grand Island. During First National Bank’s acquisition by Norwest Bank, he relocated to Omaha and worked as a correspondent lender. He moved back to Grand Island and joined Home Federal Bank, where he was instrumental in developing the bank’s secondary mortgage program.

He continued to find success in the banking industry and was appointed the market president at United Nebraska Bank in Grand Island. McLellan maintained his position through two separate acquisitions, first by TierOne Bank and then by Great Western Bank (now First Interstate Bank). He returned to Equitable Bank in 2012 as the vice president of business development and remained there until joining Bruning Bank in 2022. He played a key role in the opening of Bruning Bank’s newest branch in Grand Island.

Parliament entered the banking workforce 52 years ago. He began at Farmer’s Home Administration in Martin, South Dakota, before moving to Production Credit Association, also in Martin. Upon moving to Winner, South Dakota, he became the president of the organization — at the robust age of 26!

In 1977, Parliament and his family moved to Broken Bow, where he served as the president of that branch of Production Credit Association. He has been with Nebraska State Bank & Trust Co. in Broken Bow since 1985. He is the bank’s longest-serving president in its history at 24 years.

During his time with NSB, he led the bank through the tumultuous ‘80s farm crisis, helping it become the largest financial institution in Broken Bow and Custer County as measured by total deposits. In 2009 he was promoted to CEO of the bank and served in that role until his retirement in 2017. He continues to serve as a member of the bank’s board of directors.

Outside of banking, Parliament was on the board of directors for the Broken Bow Chamber of Commerce. He also participated in community activities such as the Custer Economic Development, Broken Bow Industrial Company and the Custer County Agricultural Society.

Also during the convention, members elected new members to several boards within the association.

Kevin Postier with Henderson State Bank in Henderson was named to the NBA Board of Directors. He joins two other Central Nebraska bankers on the board: Kristen Marshall-Maser with Five Points Bank in Grand Island; and Zachary Holoch with Cornerstone Bank in York.

The board consists of 25 bankers and is the official governing body of the NBA.

In addition, the NBA acknowledged the members of the Nebraska Bankers Insurance & Services Co. Board of Directors, a subsidiary of the NBA that offers insurance products and services to member banks. Doug Nodgaard with Equitable Bank in Grand Island joined the NBISCO board

Jeff Varney with Citizens Bank & Trust in St. Paul was elected to the Voluntary Employees Beneficiary Association Board of Trustees.

The Nebraska Bankers Association is the voice of Nebraska’s banking industry, which is composed of small, regional and large banks that together employ more than 17,000 people, and safeguard nearly $82 billion in deposits, all within the state of Nebraska.