Because of all the commercial entities aiming for the stars, former astronaut Clayton Anderson believes the future of space exploration is bright.

The Nebraska native talked about the efforts of SpaceX, Virgin Galactic and Blue Origin.

"You have all these players that are diving into the space race," Anderson said.

The contractors are the same as they were in the old days, when space exploration was dominated by Rockwell International, Boeing and McDonnell Douglas.

Those companies are still around. "They just have different names because they buy each other up, and they continue to do the same work," Anderson said.

It's good that Blue Origin and the other companies "are playing in the sandbox now," because it forces NASA to consider "partnering with them to deliver astronauts to and from the space station," Anderson said.

SpaceX has been doing well in that area for some time now, he said.

Boeing hopes to become involved "but they can't build a spaceship that will work yet," which blows Anderson's mind.

When he was a young astronaut, if somebody had placed Blue Origin, Boeing and SpaceX rockets on three pads, Adnerson would have picked Boeing as the best bet to be successful.

Back then, SpaceX and Blue Origin were far off in the future.

"But now look at what Elon's doing. It's very important," he said, referring to Elon Musk.

Anderson, 64, loves the commercial aspect of space travel.

The question is, is it safe?

"So far. No one's died. Elon's blown up a bunch of stuff, but nobody's died," he said.

Companies have to be careful, he said. The importance of safety was underscored by last week's explosion of the Titan submersible.

Anderson, who spent 30 years with NASA, went into space twice. The first time, in 2007, he spent 152 days on the International Space Station. On his second mission, he lived in the space station 15 days. During his career, he conducted six space walks.

The Ashland native earned a bachelor's degree in physics from Hastings College and a master's in aerospace engineering from Iowa State.

He is now president of the Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum near Ashland.

Anderson talked about the work that went into becoming an astronaut. He traveled to Russia regularly and learned the Russian language in order to communicate with the two cosmonauts with whom he shared the space station.

Asked about his inspirations, Anderson cited his father and mother. He believes he's an embodiment of their ethics, morality, work ethic and willingness to give back.

It was a privilege, he said, to see the earth from above.

When you look down, "You see that it's blue and green and brown and white and yellow and orange. It's gorgeous."

During his five months in space, he flew over the Sahara Desert a thousand times. Although it would kill him if he traveled through it on foot, Anderson loved the Sahara.

Every time he passed over the desert, it looked different. If he took a picture and blew it up, you'd "see the sand dunes and the wind blowing through. And then you see another picture and it was totally different. It was amazing -- the same thing with Australia."

The view from above strengthened his faith, he said.

When he got up there "and looked out the window and spent time watching sunrises and sunsets, all I could think of was, 'This ain't random.'

"There's order. And you could see the order as you flew across the United States, from northwest to southeast, right?" he said.

The view solidified his belief in spiritual direction. "You don't have to agree with me," but that's what the orbital perspective meant to him.

"Most astronauts don't like to talk about stuff like that." Talk of religion is also frowned upon by NASA, he said.

But Anderson didn't just speak about spiritual matters.

He also talked at length about bathroom accommodations on the space station.