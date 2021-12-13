At 90, Grand Island funeral visitation coordinator kind in the hardest of times

As she approaches her 90th birthday – on Christmas Day, no less – Marilyn Fischer has a lot to reflect on, a life inspired by kindness and compassion.
“There’s just so much you can do for people,” she said.
Fischer is proof of that. In years typically reserved for retirement, Fischer is a familiar face at All Faiths Funeral Home as a visitation coordinator.
“Generally, I greet people and, guiding them to the books and handing out folders. A lot of times there’ll be questions – if the family members are here, or where are the bathrooms. We have our wheelchair and every so often we use that at the door if someone is needing some assistance.”
All of those elements being important, there is something less tangible to Fischer’s job.
“Just listen. If they ask a question, answer that, but so much of it is listening. Being able to help people and know that they’re being cared for," she said.
Dan Naranjo, funeral director and owner of All Faiths Funeral Home, said he sees Fischer’s caring kindness in action every day.
“I think the way Marilyn chooses to live her life first of all, ... it’s a reminder that no matter where we’re at in life, you can make someone’s day brighter and the more you can make this world a better place one person at a time," he said. "She really embodies that.”
“God desires to see everyone caring for each other, as a nurse caring for their patients. Having a caring heart and loving our neighbors Marilyn is a wonderful example of sharing God’s grace,” Naranjo said.
Naranjo recalls he met Fischer when his business opened. “When we opened 21 years ago my wife and I we’re going to have an open house to celebrate and give thanks to the community for giving us this opportunity. Marilyn came to me and said, ‘You know, Dan, you’re having your open house, I’m going to come and work in the kitchen. And I don’t want paid.’ That really impressed me that just someone that I barely even knew at the time would come in and volunteer.”
In the years that followed, Fischer retired. She said Naranjo approached her with what would be her second life calling. “When he heard I was retiring, he asked if I’d consider helping with visitations, with my hospice background.”
Fischer was director of St. Francis Medical Center Home Health Department, and helped establish one of Nebraska’s first hospice care services. In that capacity she served those in troubled times for 25 years. “We touched a lot of lives and helped a lot of people. There are so many special people in this world that need that help,” she said. “We were in 13 counties. And we started our hospice program and in ’82. I had 75 to 80 employees scattered in those different areas. We had a tremendous staff, talented and well-trained.”
Fischer always knew nursing was her calling, she said. “I knew I was going to be a nurse from about three years old. One of my best friends’ mom was a teacher and she always wanted to play school and I wouldn’t play school.”
Fischer still won’t be caught playing school. She is still a licensed registered nurse, and actively volunteers in the community. Since retiring she continues to volunteer at the Third City Community Clinic and Central Nebraska Health Department administering immunizations during the COVID 19 pandemic. Fischer also volunteers at her church — Grace Lutheran Church. She recently found out that through her blood donations to American Red Cross, she has donated enough blood to have helped more 800 people.
Last week, Fischer’s two career paths – life paths, really – directly intersected, as All Faiths Funeral Home presented her with a plaque commemorating an endowed scholarship in her honor: the Marilyn M. Fischer Scholarship Fund for nursing students.
Naranjo said, “The scholarship to help nursing students will live on in perpetuity, as they say. It will keep giving to help others entering in her chosen profession.”
All Faiths’ $10,000 endowment to the scholarship fund will not only fund, but hopefully inspire, Naranjo said.
“I just love the fact she wanted to be a nurse from three years old and now she’s going to be 90. As other students look at that, here’s someone that really had a passion and a love for others in caring for others and doing God’s work," Naranjo said. "Hopefully, they can be inspired by that.”
Fischer is surely an inspiration to her family, which includes three children: Brett (Sue) Fischer, Blake Fischer and Barbra (Darin) Osterhout. She also has numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. They have stretched out from Nebraska, but despite that – and a busy schedule – Fischer manages to keep in touch, she said. “They’re always happy when they can find me. I try not to feel a little jealousy when I read people’s obits, and all their children are circled right around them. Thank goodness for our cellphones. We are very, very close and I’m so blessed.”
Fischer, in turn, has blessed those whose lives she’s touched in what are often the most difficult times in a person’s life. Naranjo said Fischer helping others, including becoming part of the All Faiths family, is no coincidence.
“I’m a firm believer that God puts special people in our lives. Sometimes we just don’t realize it at the time.”
Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.