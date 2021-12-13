At 90, Grand Island funeral visitation coordinator kind in the hardest of times

As she approaches her 90th birthday – on Christmas Day, no less – Marilyn Fischer has a lot to reflect on, a life inspired by kindness and compassion.

“There’s just so much you can do for people,” she said.

Fischer is proof of that. In years typically reserved for retirement, Fischer is a familiar face at All Faiths Funeral Home as a visitation coordinator.

“Generally, I greet people and, guiding them to the books and handing out folders. A lot of times there’ll be questions – if the family members are here, or where are the bathrooms. We have our wheelchair and every so often we use that at the door if someone is needing some assistance.”

All of those elements being important, there is something less tangible to Fischer’s job.

“Just listen. If they ask a question, answer that, but so much of it is listening. Being able to help people and know that they’re being cared for," she said.

Dan Naranjo, funeral director and owner of All Faiths Funeral Home, said he sees Fischer’s caring kindness in action every day.