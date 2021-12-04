At 94, mother rallies back from COVID-19

When I went to bed on Oct. 22, I was extremely worried about my 94-year-old mother.

She’d come down with COVID-19 and pneumonia, and was struggling mightily. Early reports were that she’d had a heart attack.

I was filled with fear that the end was near. But after some rough days in the hospital, she got better.

On Nov. 19, my sister sent out a photo of our mother, cutting and cleaning vegetables for Thanksgiving. That’s the Peggy Bahr I know.

It was great to see her back to normal. My mom is happiest when she’s helping out and pitching in.

But it was tough getting to that point. During the worst of COVID, all she wanted to do was sleep.

My mother hates having people make a fuss over her. But a month ago, she didn’t try very hard to deflect the attention. She knew she had her hands full.

Still, some things sounded familiar.

Older women seem to have a thing about their hair. When she woke up in the hospital, she was upset because she didn’t have her hairbrush.