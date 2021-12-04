At 94, mother rallies back from COVID-19

When I went to bed on Oct. 22, I was extremely worried about my 94-year-old mother.
She’d come down with COVID-19 and pneumonia, and was struggling mightily. Early reports were that she’d had a heart attack.
I was filled with fear that the end was near. But after some rough days in the hospital, she got better.
On Nov. 19, my sister sent out a photo of our mother, cutting and cleaning vegetables for Thanksgiving. That’s the Peggy Bahr I know.
It was great to see her back to normal. My mom is happiest when she’s helping out and pitching in.
But it was tough getting to that point. During the worst of COVID, all she wanted to do was sleep.
My mother hates having people make a fuss over her. But a month ago, she didn’t try very hard to deflect the attention. She knew she had her hands full.
Still, some things sounded familiar.
Older women seem to have a thing about their hair. When she woke up in the hospital, she was upset because she didn’t have her hairbrush.
After staying with my sister for a few weeks, she was relieved to get a permanent from her hairdresser. “I look like myself again,” she said.
I think about the lessons my mother taught me all the time.
She’s careful not to hurt people’s feelings. She doesn’t favor one kid over another, and doesn’t like anyone to feel left out.
She sincerely sympathizes with the downtrodden, and appreciates every act of kindness.
Even when I drive home at night, I think about my mom. No driver has ever been more careful when little kids are in the neighborhood.
I believe my wife decided to marry me after she met my mother.
She knew any man raised by this woman was worth her time.
All these years later, my mother seems happy as long as I have a job. Even though I’m 65, I don’t think she’s going to let me retire.
My wife’s admiration for my mother has grown.
On Nov. 19, my wife wrote, “I pray I have that much stamina and zest for life when I’m her age. There are very few people I admire as much as Peggy Bahr. And my admiration grows, daily.”
My mother is the face of kindness. But she’s also a lot of fun.
She also likes to read, which I’m sure I noticed as a kid.
Like many people, I’m sure my mom is the best cook in the world. I’d love some of her food right now.
My mother, who lives 600 miles from here, is humble. She won’t want a long obituary.
I’m grateful that I can still pick up the phone and call her.
But I also worry about her. I’m concerned that she will fall because her balance isn’t what it used to be.
Like many women, my mother prays for her children and her grandchildren.
Four years ago, I read an obituary for a St. Libory woman, who reminded me of my mom.
“She loved her family and they were always on her mind. She worried about them until the day she passed away.”
In my case, I’m relieved that hasn’t happened yet.
