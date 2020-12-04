At BYPI and ChuckWagon BBQ, you can customize your pizzas

The new restaurant on South Locust Street, which opened Wednesday, brings together two concepts.
You’ll be taken care of, whether you’re in the mood for pizza or barbecue. The restaurant is known as BYPI (Build Your Pie) and ChuckWagon BBQ.
It uses a method similar to Subway. Standing in line, you can choose the toppings you want on your pizza. Those toppings include jalapeno sausage, bacon, chorizo, meatballs, salami, pulled pork, chicken, turkey, ham and roasted garlic.
The staff has created its own spicy red sauce. You can also choose Alfredo sauce, red sauce, barbecue sauce and pesto basil. If the mood strikes, you can add macaroni and cheese to your pizza, as well as pineapple and veggies.
Customized food is the direction that all the big fast-food chains are going, owner Junior Roebuck said. At many places, you build your meal as you go down the line. “That’s kind of the wave of the future,” he said.
What will people like about the place?
“The originality, the convenience and the food,” said Ali Bergeron, district manager.
The sign outside refers to “lip-smackin’” barbecue.
Those entrees are available as sandwiches. “And they’re also meat plates,” Bergeron said. “So you can choose from one, two or three of the smoked meats, as well as the rib plates.”
For now, customers have to use the drive-thru. The dining room will open down the road.
Patrons won’t have to wait long for their pizzas because Roebuck has “this very innovative oven,” Bergeron said. Pizzas can be made in three to four minutes.
The restaurant doesn’t look much like an Amigos/Kings Classic anymore because of the rustic tin covering the outside.
Roebuck also owns an Aurora restaurant called Chuck’s 2.0. “We serve a big variety over there,” said Roebuck, who lives in Aurora.
The menu includes burgers and Coney dogs. It’s also where ChuckWagon BBQ originated. “We decided we wanted to do a line of barbecue,” Roebuck said. “It was a huge success out there. So we decided to bring it here.”
Right now, BYPI and ChuckWagon BBQ is one of a kind.
He wants to build a couple of other restaurants. “It’s down the road, though,” said Roebuck, who’s also involved in rentals and real estate.
The general manager and managing partner of the Grand Island restaurant is Esme Castorena.
In addition to food, the business soon will offer bottled beer.
