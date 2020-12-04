At BYPI and ChuckWagon BBQ, you can customize your pizzas

The new restaurant on South Locust Street, which opened Wednesday, brings together two concepts.

You’ll be taken care of, whether you’re in the mood for pizza or barbecue. The restaurant is known as BYPI (Build Your Pie) and ChuckWagon BBQ.

It uses a method similar to Subway. Standing in line, you can choose the toppings you want on your pizza. Those toppings include jalapeno sausage, bacon, chorizo, meatballs, salami, pulled pork, chicken, turkey, ham and roasted garlic.

The staff has created its own spicy red sauce. You can also choose Alfredo sauce, red sauce, barbecue sauce and pesto basil. If the mood strikes, you can add macaroni and cheese to your pizza, as well as pineapple and veggies.

Customized food is the direction that all the big fast-food chains are going, owner Junior Roebuck said. At many places, you build your meal as you go down the line. “That’s kind of the wave of the future,” he said.

What will people like about the place?

“The originality, the convenience and the food,” said Ali Bergeron, district manager.

The sign outside refers to “lip-smackin’” barbecue.

