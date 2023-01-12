At Grand Island's Fonner Park, six-horse hitches create plenty of thunder

Can you feel the earth shaking?

One hundred and 60 large horses — Belgians, Percherons and Clydesdales — are in Grand Island this weekend for the inaugural Thunder on the Prairie draft horse show.

Each horse weighs 1,800 to 2,000 pounds. Many stand 18 hands, which means they're 6 feet tall at the shoulder.

The draft horses are "majestic" and "absolutely breathtaking," says Rose Goodman, one of the show's organizers. The beasts also have kind personalities.

"They're gentle giants. They truly are," Goodman said.

In addition to seeing the horses perform this weekend, area residents can see the animals up close. The public may visit the horses, which are stabled in the Tom Dinsdale Automotive Cattle Barn, until one hour before each performance at Five Points Bank Arena. After each performance, people can come into the barn, visit with the exhibitors and look at the horses.

The Thunder on the Prairie draft horse show was put together by Goodman and her businesses partners, Kirk and Raedene Messenger. Goodman lives in Wellington, Colorado. The Messengers live in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

Sixteen exhibitors are competing this weekend in Grand Island. Each exhibiting team consists of about 10 people, so 160 people have made the trip to Fonner Park.

They are among a group of 240 draft horse exhibitors from around North America who compete in the North American Classic Series.

The shows are held around the country. The top five finishers in each breed — Belgians, Percherons and Clydesdales — advance to a national competition.

Each entry, or hitch, consists of a wagon pulled by six horses.

One way the horses are judged is "how well they drive together," Messenger said.

When everything works perfectly, if six horses go by, you would see only three legs because the horses are moving exactly in stride, Goodman said. "That would be the perfect picture."

Some of the exhibitors at Fonner Park come from Saskatchewan and Ontario, Canada. Others made the trip to Grand Island from Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Utah, Wyoming, Colorado, Missouri and Oklahoma. The Grand Island event is the first winter show of 2023.

After Fonner Park, many draft owners will go to the National Western Stock Show in Denver.

Chad Zubrod of Guthrie, Oklahoma, brought seven Percherons to Grand Island this weekend.

Six of those horses will compete. Most are 3 years old. But one, who is 14, came out of retirement for the winter tour, which is fine with her.

"Oh, she loves to show. She was pretty upset when we retired her, so she's good to go," Zubrod said.

"Good hitch horses love their job. They get excited to come to work. You bring the bridle out in front of them and their head's going down, their mouth's coming open, they want it on," Zubrod said.

"It's like anything. If they're going to be good at what they do, they've got to enjoy it. So the ones that truly enjoy it tend to be the best hitch horses, because they're out there having fun," Zubrod said.

"Essentially, it's just a competition of showing off. So if you can have six show-offs, all aligned on the same day, things will be good," he said.

Zubrod, one of six people in his group this weekend, has been in the Percheron business most of his life. He feels the breed is a little more stylish and refined than other draft horses. Back in Guthrie, he is an equine surgeon.

Goodman and the Messengers assembled Thunder on the Prairie just for this show. They hope to return to Grand Island next year.

Why did they select Grand Island?

"It's a wonderful facility. That's the biggest reason. It's got beautiful barns, a beautiful arena. The staff here is excellent," Messenger said.

Zubrod pointed out that the barns are always clean.

Messenger also said Grand Island has good access to Denver.

The title sponsors for Thunder on the Prairie are Tom Dinsdale Automotive, Priefert Manufacturing of Mt. Pleasant, Texas, and Alco Mobile Storage and Alco Fence Co. of Cheyenne, Wyoming.