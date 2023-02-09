While allowing students to play with clay, Nancy Fairbanks teaches them geology, social studies, science, history and math.

She incorporates those subjects as she discusses the natural product she draws from the earth.

Fairbanks, an artist-in-residence through the Nebraska Arts Council, spent three days this week at Newell Elementary School.

Talking about the origins of clay, Fairbanks touches on the Ice Age and the development of the earth.

Kids always perk up when they hear about dinosaurs and glaciers.

Fairbanks, who lives in Grand Island, creates sculptures in clay and bronze, as well as pottery.

She uses only natural clay, which can be found anywhere.

Speaking to fourth-graders on Wednesday, she said, "This is probably the oldest stuff you're ever going to touch."

She used to dig for clay on a farm near Boelus. She remembers digging into the ground with a baby on her back.

If the clay you find isn't the best, what should you do?

"Dig deeper," she said in an interview.

You might also have to try a different vein nearby, she said. Sometimes other materials, such as sand, have to be added.

When Fairbanks talks about the subjects associated with clay, the students dig it.

It's a substance they can really wrap their hands around.

"Oh it's so much fun. They love it," she said.

A $1,200 grant allowed Fairbanks to spend five days with students in Grand Island this month. Monday through Wednesday, she was at Newell, teaching kids in grades two through five. On Feb. 21 and 23, she'll be at Lincoln Elementary, showing the wonders of clay to kindergartners though fifth-graders.

Fairbanks has lived in Grand Island since 1992.

She grew up in Auburn and Alliance, graduating from Alliance High School in 1980.

When she lived in Dannebrog, she was the subject of a Charles Kuralt feature on CBS.

Fairbanks likes working with fourth-graders the best.

That's because fourth grade includes Native American studies. That familiarity makes them more excited about Fairbanks' presentation.

She talks about Pawnee pottery, social aspects of Native American life and interactions between tribes.

"So it's great fun. I love fourth grade," she said.

She talks about a type of handmade pottery called the pinch pot. "It's one of the oldest art forms on the planet," she said.

She also tells kids about pots the Pawnees used to burn incense.

"Sage, of course, was very important to the Native Americans," she said.

Among other things, burning sage was used as an offering to the great spirits.

Fairbanks has been an artist-in-residence for 30 years. She's appeared in schools from Omaha to Chadron.

But times have changed and demand is not what it was.

"I used to do two or three a month, and lately I'm lucky to get one or two a semester," she said.

She visits schools early in the calendar year.

She's busy in the summer and fall with her own creations, visiting art shows and festivals across the country, and fulfilling Christmas orders.

Fairbanks has her own studio in Grand Island. The phone number is 402-469-8325.