At some schools, TeamMates goes virtual; Runza donating 10% of sales Wednesday to support program

With schools burdened by the coronavirus, how is the TeamMates program holding up?

“We are plugging away, doing the best we can,” said Rod Felton, the program coordinator in Grand Island.

At Northwest High School, TeamMates mentors and students have been able to meet in person. The school is allowing education-related outside visitors. Until Tuesday, the same was true of Central Catholic, which now has gone to remote learning.

Grand Island Public Schools is not allowing outside visitors. But the adults and students have been able to connect through videoconference calls.

A portal developed by the TeamMates’ central office just became available Oct. 15 to the Grand Island program.

It’s been rewarding for Felton to see students and adults “getting to connect again” after such a long break, he said. The mentor and mentee are happy to see each other, he said.

Right now, the local TeamMates program consists of 113 pairings of students and adults.

“We have less now than we did before the pandemic hit,” Felton said.