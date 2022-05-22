At The Flyway Adventures, kids celebrate Nebraska Bird Month

The bird seed feeders that kids made Saturday at the Crane Trust Nature and Visitor Center almost made you jealous of a bird’s diet, because a key ingredient was peanut butter.

Kids attending an event called The Flyway Adventures also made something called seed bombs.

A seed bomb is “basically a tiny little ball,” which combines cat litter and native seeds, says Amanda Medaries, who organized the event.

You mix those ingredients together and find a place that could use native seeds, such as a ditch or abandoned yard, Medaries said.

You throw the seed bomb into the area and “let the rain and the animals do their own thing,” she said. The ingredients gradually disperse.

“And you’ll have a native patch of wild flowers,” said Medaries, who is the Crane Trust’s outreach specialist.

In nature, everything is a cycle. “The more flowers and native plants you have, the more insects you’ll have,” she said. The insect population benefits birds.

Those who attended The Flyway Adventures also went on a nature scavenger hunt, made bird masks, spent time coloring and created origami in the shape of sandhill cranes.

They did bird word searches, made their own nature journals, folded flying eagle airplanes and learned a lot about birds.

Cycles are important. At one table, kids could find out about the life cycle of a robin.

If they looked around, kids learned that woodpeckers can eat 2,000 ants in a day, and that a ruby-throated hummingbird flaps its wings 52 times a second.

This was the first time that the Crane Trust put on The Flyway Adventures.

Nebraska Game and Parks invited the Crane Trust to have a celebration in May, which is Nebraska Bird Month. “And I thought, “I love birds, let’s do it,” Medaries said.

At the entrance, kids learned about the importance of bird bands. They were assigned a different color depending on which grade they’re in. And they found out about the information contained in each band.

Honorio and Sonia Bravo of Grand Island brought their four daughters to the event. At their table, the girls were busy decorating homemade binoculars. Each binocular consisted of two cardboard toilet paper tubes stuck together.

Honorio and Sonia have been to the Crane Trust a couple of times before. They like to get out and enjoy nature. Their daughters are Shaela, 14, Sonia, 11, Marialita, 10, and Lluvia, 8.

Sharon Zavala brought her two granddaughters. Jemissa Castaneda, 10, and Makenna Van Winkle, 8, are cousins.

Cody and Theresa Matson drove their four kids to the Crane Trust from Hastings. The kids are Lucas, 12, Jenna, 9, Hannah, 7, and Freya, 5.

What other facts could kids learn about our feathered friends? The Andean condor, the world’s heaviest bird, can weigh 27 pounds. And there are about 10,000 bird species in the world.

