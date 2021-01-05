Atkinson man died in Monday morning accident

A 75-year-old Atkinson man lost his life in a four-vehicle accident Monday morning at the intersection of Highway 281 and Husker Highway.

Merle Liewer, who was pronounced dead at the scene, was the driver of a black Freightliner semi that was northbound on 281.

Liewer’s death was Nebraska’s first reported traffic fatality of the new year.

Liewer’s truck collided with a red 2020 Ford F-150 pickup, driven by 24-year-old Nicholas Monferdini of Grand Island, at about 11:15 a.m. Monferdini was southbound in the left turn lane of Highway 281, turning left onto Highway 34.

The pickup turned in front of the semi, said Capt. Jim Duering of the Grand Island Police Department.

“The driver of the pickup says that he was in the intersection and the light had turned red. We have some witnesses that indicated it was probably yellow for both vehicles,” Duering said.

Portions of the accident are still under investigation.

“So nobody’s been charged yet. We’re still completing that piece of the investigation. But regardless, what we do know is the pickup turned left in front of the semi.”