Attempt to evict veteran reveals Regency dispute

A phone message left Wednesday with Marsh was not returned.

Urbom said Wilson was on the Regency board for 10 years until he was removed this year. Wilson has lived at Regency for 11 years.

Urbom believes the move to evict Wilson was a “retaliatory eviction” mounted by Marsh after she and Wilson had “some disagreements over the meals at Regency.”

Urbom said another man left the board because of disagreements with Marsh.

“So there’s been a lot of conflict, a lot of controversy, at the Regency in the past couple of years. And Jack is the one that’s kind of stood up for everyone,” Urbom said in an interview after the hearing.

“He’s been taking the brunt of all of this from Peg Marsh. They took away his walker. They said it belonged to the Regency,” Urbom said. “Jack’s kind of fighting for everyone at the Regency and trying to keep things as they were.”

Urbom said Wilson has a big supporter in Mike Follmer, whose mother-in-law lives across from Wilson.

Blauhorn said Marsh is not part of the board she represents.