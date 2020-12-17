Attempt to evict veteran reveals Regency dispute

The good news is that Jack Wilson, the 95-year-old resident of Regency Retirement Residence, won’t be homeless for the holidays.
On the other hand, an attempt to evict the World War II veteran has revealed administrative differences at Regency Retirement.
Two boards claim to be in charge of the assisted living facility, 803 N. Alpha St.
A hearing was scheduled Wednesday in Hall County Court to decide whether Wilson should be evicted from his Regency Retirement apartment.
Three lawyers showed up at a hearing earlier in the day to determine whether the afternoon hearing should be postponed.
One of those lawyers, Erin Urbom, was representing Wilson.
The other attorneys, Susan Koenig and Rene Blauhorn, represent separate boards that say they are the Regency’s governing board.
Hall County Court Judge Arthur Wetzel postponed Wednesday’s eviction hearing until Jan. 28 to give the boards time to work things out.
That means Wilson will have a home at least until then.
On Oct. 20, Wilson was served with a 30-day notice to vacate the premises. The termination was to take effect Nov. 30.
Grand Island Regency Retirement, represented by Koenig, wrote in the summons to Wilson, “You have been sued for the possession of premises and other causes of action.”
The summons informed Wilson that a trial on the action for possession would be held Wednesday. The trial was officially known as a restitution of premises hearing.
Urbom and Blauhorn made a motion for a temporary injunction that would prohibit Regency Retirement from evicting Wilson until a final hearing could be held.
At Wednesday morning’s hearing to consider that motion, Koenig said the hearing would not be the proper vehicle to determine which board is in actual control of Regency. Wetzel agreed, postponing the hearing until 9 a.m. Jan. 28.
Koenig said Blauhorn represents a recently formed group and that Koenig represents the existing board. Both maintain they are the governing board of the Regency. Wilson is vice president of the board represented by Blauhorn.
In her motion for a temporary injunction, Urbom asked that Regency Retirement be prevented from evicting Wilson until a further hearing could be held “to determine Board authority and whether or not Peg Marsh still has authority from a Board to complete the process.”
Marsh is director of Regency Retirement.
In the motion, Urbom also wrote that Regency Retirement would not suffer any harm from a delay because Wilson “is current on his rental obligations and has not presented a harm to himself or other members.”
A phone message left Wednesday with Marsh was not returned.
Urbom said Wilson was on the Regency board for 10 years until he was removed this year. Wilson has lived at Regency for 11 years.
Urbom believes the move to evict Wilson was a “retaliatory eviction” mounted by Marsh after she and Wilson had “some disagreements over the meals at Regency.”
Urbom said another man left the board because of disagreements with Marsh.
“So there’s been a lot of conflict, a lot of controversy, at the Regency in the past couple of years. And Jack is the one that’s kind of stood up for everyone,” Urbom said in an interview after the hearing.
“He’s been taking the brunt of all of this from Peg Marsh. They took away his walker. They said it belonged to the Regency,” Urbom said. “Jack’s kind of fighting for everyone at the Regency and trying to keep things as they were.”
Urbom said Wilson has a big supporter in Mike Follmer, whose mother-in-law lives across from Wilson.
Blauhorn said Marsh is not part of the board she represents.
“Susan (Koenig) is representing the board that’s trying to evict Jack, and I’m representing the board that believes they are the true board and does not want to evict Jack,” Blauhorn said in an interview.
Blauhorn, who lives in Palmer, appeared at Wednesday’s hearing by video, because she’s not feeling well.
On Monday, Marsh said the decision to evict Wilson was made by the only Regency board that is registered with the Nebraska secretary of state’s office.
Local veterans had planned to attend Wednesday’s 4 p.m. eviction hearing before it was postponed.
