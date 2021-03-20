Audit finds State Fair making headway on getting their financial house in order

“It was financially successful as well,” Ogg said about last year’s fair.

He credited the board in its decision to go ahead with the State Fair in 2020 despite the pandemic and then ending the year on a positive financial note.

“That is a credit to the staff being conservative, to our vendors and superintendents, and to our 4-H and FFA exhibitors for recognizing the financial situation of the fair and coming forward and investing more in their participation,” Ogg said. “It is a tremendous turnaround and credit is due widespread.”

He told the board that planning for the 2021 Nebraska State Fair is in “full-swing.”

As the country is still battling the pandemic, more and more people are being vaccinated for the virus. But steps that allow the State Fair to more thoroughly plan for this year’s fair, which would normally be accomplished by March, are still being sorted out because of the uncertainty.

Ogg said “tremendous progress” has been made in planning the 2021 State Fair.

He said he and his staff have assembled a team that will work hard to get the State Fair back on track after two rough financial years.