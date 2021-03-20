Audit finds State Fair making headway on getting their financial house in order

Good financial management by Nebraska State Fair after several years of rough going due to the impact of the 2019 torrential rain, the coronavirus pandemic and other problems has gotten the fair good grades from a recent audit by BKD CPAs and Advisors.
The Nebraska State Fair Board learned of the audit results Friday at its monthly meeting in Grand Island.
Bill Ogg, State Fair director, said a lot of hard work went into straightening out the fair’s financial problems.
Ogg said there were four entities and individuals helping with the State Fair’s accounting from late 2019 to late 2020.
He praised their efforts, including Terry Galloway, who heads the State Fair’s 1868 Foundation, and Jaime Parr, the fair’s assistant director.
“When you have 400 and some line items, getting everything consistently coded to the right line item was a mess,” Ogg said.
The numbers that the audit firm presented to the State Fair board, he said, were “amazingly positive.”
“That is something you should be very proud of,” Ogg told the board.
He said the effort the board put in to get the State Fair’s financial house in order was a positive message to both the fair’s partners and the people of Nebraska.
“It was financially successful as well,” Ogg said about last year’s fair.
He credited the board in its decision to go ahead with the State Fair in 2020 despite the pandemic and then ending the year on a positive financial note.
“That is a credit to the staff being conservative, to our vendors and superintendents, and to our 4-H and FFA exhibitors for recognizing the financial situation of the fair and coming forward and investing more in their participation,” Ogg said. “It is a tremendous turnaround and credit is due widespread.”
He told the board that planning for the 2021 Nebraska State Fair is in “full-swing.”
As the country is still battling the pandemic, more and more people are being vaccinated for the virus. But steps that allow the State Fair to more thoroughly plan for this year’s fair, which would normally be accomplished by March, are still being sorted out because of the uncertainty.
Ogg said “tremendous progress” has been made in planning the 2021 State Fair.
He said he and his staff have assembled a team that will work hard to get the State Fair back on track after two rough financial years.
Two key positions have been filled by Vaughn Sievers as the State Fair’s agricultural director and Gary Kubicek as the State Fair’s marketing director.
As agriculture director, Sievers will be responsible for all agricultural operations, including livestock and equine competitions, agriculture education programming and collaboration with agriculture education partners.
Sievers brings a wealth of experience in the livestock industry and knowledge of the fair to the Nebraska State Fair team. Ogg said his people-oriented and results-driven approach will help the Nebraska State Fair grow.
Sievers said the Nebraska State Fair has been a major part of his life from an early age, when he was showing at the State Fair or at the Aksarben Stock Show, which the State Fair now manages.
Kubicek, the fair’s marketing director, will be responsible for all marketing strategies, media relations, advertising budget and sponsorship sales to promote and support the Nebraska State Fair, Aksarben and additional events at the State Fair grounds.
Ogg said Kubicek has had an influential and successful career in teaching and production agriculture, along with sales and marketing in the agricultural industry.
“He has been an avid supporter of Nebraska agriculture, 4-H, FFA, State Fair and Aksarben,” he said. “Kubicek has been judging county, regional, state and national shows for over 45 years. Kubicek Club Lambs was in operation for over 45 years.”
Ogg said both Siever and Kubicek will bring energy and enthusiasm to Grand Island in planning the 2021 Nebraska State Fair and Aksarben.
Following the voters’ approval of casino gambling, Ogg said Fonner Park has assured the State Fair that this year they will have full access during the fair to Fonner’s Concourse area.
“But not so in 2022,” he said. “So all of those domestic arts that are housed there will be relocated somewhere that has yet to be determined.”
Ogg said plans are already underway to relocate those events elsewhere on the fairgrounds in 2022.
“These are things that will require us to be innovative and freshen our approach,” he said. “As much as consistency is sometimes an asset, sometimes change can be a strong motivation for improvement as well.”