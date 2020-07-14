Goodwill Industries of Greater Nebraska and Hornady Manufacturing will host the 27th annual Platte River Charity Shoot on Aug. 15 at the Heartland Shooting Park west of Grand Island.
The first squad out will be at 8 a.m. and the awards will be announced at 4:30 p.m.
All of the money raised from the event stays local in central and western Nebraska to benefit the programs and services that Goodwill Industries of Greater Nebraska provides for individuals experiencing a developmental disability, mental health condition, substance use disorder, acquired brain injury or who face barriers such as poverty or involvement in the legal system.
The corporate competition will feature three-person teams, with prizes for the top three teams and team plaques. The adult individual competition will have prizes for six places in each of the four Lewis Class Divisions.
The youth/adult team competition will be for college scholarships totaling $5,000, which will be awarded to the top four youth shooters in each of the two Lewis Class Divisions.
Shooters may preregister on the event’s website at www.PlatteRiverCharityShoot.com or by calling 308-384-7896 or stopping by the Goodwill administrative offices at 1804 S. Eddy in Grand Island. Shooter also may register the day of the event for an extra $10 beginning at 7:30 a.m.
Hornady Manufacturing is the overall sponsor; Five Points Bank is the event sponsor; and BeaverCreek Marketing is the scholarship sponsor.
