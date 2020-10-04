August sees record high pork production across the country

For the second straight month, record high hog production has been reported in the United State, following months the livestock slaughter industry has struggled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service reported pork production nationwide totaled 2.34 billion pounds, up 4% from the previous year. Hog slaughter totaled 11.1 million head, up 2% from August 2019. The average live weight was up 3 pounds from the previous year, at 282 pounds.
Nebraska, though, was down during August with 640,000 head killed compared to 685,000 head slaughtered in 2019. The average live weight was 284 pounds compared to 278 pounds in 2019.
The USDA also reported Nebraska inventory of all hogs and pigs on Sept. 1 was 3.80 million head. This was unchanged from Sept. 1, 2019, but down 1% from June 1.
Breeding hog inventory, at 430,000 head, was down 4% from Sept. 1, 2019, and down 2% from last quarter. Market hog inventory, at 3.37 million head, was up 1% from last year, but down 1% from last quarter.
The June August 2020 Nebraska pig crop, at 2.11 million head, was down 7% from 2019. Sows farrowed during the period totaled 180,000 head, down 7% from last year.
The average pigs saved per litter was 11.70 for the June-August period, compared to 11.65 last year.
Nebraska hog producers intend to farrow 185,000 sows during the September-November 2020 quarter, down 5% from the actual farrowings during the same period a year ago.
Intended farrowings for December 2020-February 2021 are 180,000 sows, down 5% from the actual farrowings during the same period a year ago.
Nationwide, the inventory of all hogs and pigs on Sept. 1 was 79.1 million head. This was up 1% from Sept.1, 2019, but down 1% from June 1.
Breeding inventory, at 6.33 million head, was down 2% from last year, but up slightly from the previous quarter.
Market hog inventory, at 72.8 million head, was up 1% from last year, but down 1% from last quarter.
The June-August 2020 pig crop, at 35.1 million head, was down 3% from 2019. Sows farrowing during this period totaled 3.18 million head, down 3% from 2019. The sows farrowed during this quarter represented 50% of the breeding herd.
The average pigs saved per litter was 11.04 for the June-August period, compared to 11.11 last year.
United States hog producers intend to have 3.12 million sows farrow during the September-November 2020 quarter, down 5% from the actual farrowings during the same period one year earlier, and down 3% from the same period two years earlier.
Intended farrowings for December 2020-February 2021, at 3.11 million sows, are down 1% from the same period one year earlier, but up slightly from the same period two years earlier.
The total number of hogs under contract owned by operations with over 5,000 head, but raised by contractees, accounted for 47% of the total United States hog inventory, down 1% from the previous year.
In August, livestock slaughter, commercial red meat production for the United States totaled 4.69 billion pounds in August, up 1% from the 4.65 billion pounds produced in August 2019.
Nebraska was second in the nation with 681.7 million pounds, which was down from the previous year’s August total of 739.1 million pounds. It was also down from July’s 712.million pounds.
Nationwide, beef production, at 2.33 billion pounds, was 2% below the previous year. Cattle slaughter totaled 2.80 million head, down 4% from August 2019. The average live weight was up 27 pounds from the previous year, at 1,365 pounds.
Nebraska leads the nation in cattle slaughter in August with 617,100 head killed compared to 699,100 head in August 2019.
The average live cattle weight was 1,422 pounds compared to 1,380 pounds last year in August.
Nationwide, lamb and mutton production, at 10.8 million pounds, was down 15% from August 2019. Sheep slaughter totaled 174,800 head, 14% below last year. The average live weight was 123 pounds, down 3 pounds from August a year ago.
January to August 2020 commercial red meat production was 36.3 billion pounds, up 1% from 2019. Accumulated beef production was down 1% from last year, veal was down 10%, pork was up 3% from last year, and lamb and mutton production was down 8%.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.