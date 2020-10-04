August sees record high pork production across the country

Nebraska hog producers intend to farrow 185,000 sows during the September-November 2020 quarter, down 5% from the actual farrowings during the same period a year ago.

Intended farrowings for December 2020-February 2021 are 180,000 sows, down 5% from the actual farrowings during the same period a year ago.

Nationwide, the inventory of all hogs and pigs on Sept. 1 was 79.1 million head. This was up 1% from Sept.1, 2019, but down 1% from June 1.

Breeding inventory, at 6.33 million head, was down 2% from last year, but up slightly from the previous quarter.

Market hog inventory, at 72.8 million head, was up 1% from last year, but down 1% from last quarter.

The June-August 2020 pig crop, at 35.1 million head, was down 3% from 2019. Sows farrowing during this period totaled 3.18 million head, down 3% from 2019. The sows farrowed during this quarter represented 50% of the breeding herd.

The average pigs saved per litter was 11.04 for the June-August period, compared to 11.11 last year.