Aupperlee coordinates 258 blood drives yearly for local Red Cross

There is an “emergency need” right now for plasma donors.

“Any donor that comes in right now, we test for those antibodies,” he said. “A lot of our donors don’t know if they’ve had COVID. They’re asymptomatic and don’t know if they have those antibodies. This is a great way to find out.”

Donating blood should be “an essential activity,” Aupperlee said.

He wants it to be as common for people as going to the store or visiting the doctor’s office.

“You truly never know when you or a loved one will need that blood,” he said. “It’s the selfless acts of those donors that ensures there is blood at the hospitals for those people.”

He added, “It’s a small act that makes a difference, especially right now.”

A personal mission

For Aupperlee, donating blood is a personal passion.

“My father became really sick when I was in high school,” he said. “He required transfusions weekly, and it takes about 10 people for him to fill his one bag of transfusion. And that was for about 10 years.”

Seeing so many people help his father, Aupperlee became involved.