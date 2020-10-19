Aupperlee coordinates 258 blood drives yearly for local Red Cross

Every drop of blood is precious to Jeremy Aupperlee, account manager for American Red Cross in Grand Island.
He knows the blood collected from donations saves the lives of people near and, sometimes, far.
Aupperlee has been with Red Cross for more than six years and oversees the central Nebraska region.
“My primary job is to make sure hospitals in our area have the blood they need by managing the blood drives,” he said.
This is achieved by setting up new sponsors and working with donors in the Tri-Cities area, as well as coordinating volunteers and managing drives.
Every drive has a goal, which is set based on past drive history.
Those goals allow Red Cross to tell hospitals what they can expect that month.
Each donation matters
For his region, Aupperlee oversees about 258 drives per year.
“There are months where we’ll average anywhere from 15 to 35 drives,” he said.
More than 8,500 units of blood are collected annually.
The key to success is working with area sponsors, Aupperlee said.
“We work with almost all businesses,” he said. “Education is a big thing for us, to work with our local school district. And making sure people know about the importance of donating blood.”
Not a drop of blood is wasted.
With Red Cross, donations go to local communities first and then across the country.
“In places that are struggling right now, like in California, with the wildfires, they’re not able to have as many drives as we are out here,” Aupperlee said. “That’s the great thing about the Red Cross. You can be helping people down the street or nationwide.”
Aupperlee has seen this personally.
“Every time I give, I’ve had it come here locally and I’ve had it go to Texas, where they had a hurricane down there,” he said. “If we’re doing well here, we can send it around the country and make sure other people are doing OK.”
Need for donors ‘urgent’
Red Cross is facing an “urgent” need of donations, though, due to the pandemic.
“This has probably been one of the most difficult years for Red Cross,” Aupperlee said. “For me, in my six years, I’ve never seen so many drives canceled.”
Collecting convalescent plasma from people who have recovered from COVID-19 is especially important right now, Aupperlee said.
This blood contains antibodies that can be used to help others recover from COVID-19 but it only lasts a few months.
There is an “emergency need” right now for plasma donors.
“Any donor that comes in right now, we test for those antibodies,” he said. “A lot of our donors don’t know if they’ve had COVID. They’re asymptomatic and don’t know if they have those antibodies. This is a great way to find out.”
Donating blood should be “an essential activity,” Aupperlee said.
He wants it to be as common for people as going to the store or visiting the doctor’s office.
“You truly never know when you or a loved one will need that blood,” he said. “It’s the selfless acts of those donors that ensures there is blood at the hospitals for those people.”
He added, “It’s a small act that makes a difference, especially right now.”
A personal mission
For Aupperlee, donating blood is a personal passion.
“My father became really sick when I was in high school,” he said. “He required transfusions weekly, and it takes about 10 people for him to fill his one bag of transfusion. And that was for about 10 years.”
Seeing so many people help his father, Aupperlee became involved.
“When I started working at the Red Cross, I didn’t realize how many people actually donate,” he said. “It’s a very small percentage. Out of 100 people, only three will donate on a regular basis. Every two seconds in the United States, someone requires a blood transfusion.”
He added, “Knowing every blood drive is going to help people either in our community or strangers across the country is a satisfying feeling.”
The generosity he witnesses yearly is overwhelming, Aupperlee said.
“Being in Nebraska makes my job a lot easier,” he said. “The people out here are so generous, so willing to give. Our volunteers are so willing to help out any time. It all comes down to the volunteers and the donors.”
To become involved, visit redcrossblood.org and enter your zip code to find a local blood drive.
Appointments are preferred to better maintain social distancing.
