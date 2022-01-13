Aurora businessman appointed by Gov. Ricketts to Nebraska Board of Education

If there is an overarching theme when talking policy with Kirk Penner, it’s that local knows best.
Penner, an Aurora businessman, was appointed in December by Gov. Pete Ricketts to serve as Nebraska State Board of Education member representing District 5, serving the remainder of Patricia Timm’s tenure following her retirement in October. Nebraska State Board of Education District 5 includes the counties of York, Hamilton, Polk, Butler, Saunders, Seward, Clay, Fillmore, Saline, Franklin, Webster, Nuckolls, Thayer, Jefferson, Gage, Pawnee, Richardson and part of Lancaster County.
Penner, who will be up for election this year when Timm’s term would have expired, said he so believes in local control of school districts he is not completely opposed to the ballot initiative petition circulating, which aims to dismantle the elected state school board and replace it with an education office answering directly to the governor.
“I don’t completely oppose it. I think there’s a mix that we can do, so I want to look more into that,” Penner said.
Much of Penner’s platform has been hinged on the hotly contested proposed state Health Education Standards, which were introduced by the Nebraska Department of Education for consideration last spring. In early September the board tabled the proposed standards.
“I don’t think they reflected Nebraska values,” Penner said. “When we vote for a governor in this state, like Mr. Ricketts or (former Gov. Dave) Heineman, they’re going to be pretty conservative or moderate. My argument would be it’s a lot easier to get rid of a governor in four years, if he tries to pull something like the health standards that came down, as opposed to trying to replace eight State Board of Education members.”
This is not Penner’s first foray into politics. In 2018 he unsuccessfully ran to unseat Nebraska Third Congressional District Rep. Adrian Smith. He also served on Aurora Public School Board for 16 years.
Penner hypothetically applied a health education standards scenario to his role on APS board. “If I would have brought those state standards to my local school board, even as ‘recommended,’ every school board member in Aurora would have been voted out. The superintendent would have been fired. I may have to move because they are so outrageous and what they were doing. So instead of the State Board of Education telling us what to do we need the local school boards to tell us what to do. There’s more accountability in local control.”
It’s not that state-level officials haven’t heard local concerns, Penner said. “I think the State Board of Education and the NDE do listen to what we’re saying – but not all the time. I think, specifically concerning the health standards, that they were not listening. Education (system) is not 100% bad. It’s just why do we need to have them telling us what to do? They need to stick in their lane, which is accreditation.”
School districts are not bound by health education guidelines. Ultimately, local school districts control what is covered with health education, unlike math, English/language arts and science which are assessed by the state.
“If a local school district wants to expand on (guidelines) and do more of what the State Board of Education was thinking, then they have every right to do it. But they’re going to be held accountable from local patrons.”
That accountability should come with civilized discourse, Penner said, referencing alleged threats made to several school administrators in Nebraska over mask mandates. “You don’t have to hate each other just because you disagree on an issue or two – that’s where we’ve lost the discussion. It’s something that we need to bring back to the table,” said Penner, who personally opposes mask mandates. “I have respect for every one of those state school board members that are on the board with me. That doesn’t mean I have to agree with them, and compromise doesn’t mean Kirk agrees with the seven. But it doesn’t mean that the seven agree with Kirk – you just have to be able to have discussion.”
Discussion must include the voices of patrons, Penner said. “My ears are to the ground. I have plenty of people keeping me informed of what’s going on. I appreciate the constituents that are calling me or sending me a letter in the mail, just keeping me informed of what’s going on.”
Not every school district is alike, Penner said, including pertaining to the scrapped health education guidelines. “Maybe in some school districts, it would be OK. But in a majority, it would be would not go over well because it’s just not in Nebraska.”
Penner said the focus is not sex ed alone. “There’s more to this than just the health standards. I get that, I understand that. But really, in the end, it’s local control for me.”
Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.