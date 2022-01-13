Aurora businessman appointed by Gov. Ricketts to Nebraska Board of Education

“I don’t think they reflected Nebraska values,” Penner said. “When we vote for a governor in this state, like Mr. Ricketts or (former Gov. Dave) Heineman, they’re going to be pretty conservative or moderate. My argument would be it’s a lot easier to get rid of a governor in four years, if he tries to pull something like the health standards that came down, as opposed to trying to replace eight State Board of Education members.”

This is not Penner’s first foray into politics. In 2018 he unsuccessfully ran to unseat Nebraska Third Congressional District Rep. Adrian Smith. He also served on Aurora Public School Board for 16 years.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Penner hypothetically applied a health education standards scenario to his role on APS board. “If I would have brought those state standards to my local school board, even as ‘recommended,’ every school board member in Aurora would have been voted out. The superintendent would have been fired. I may have to move because they are so outrageous and what they were doing. So instead of the State Board of Education telling us what to do we need the local school boards to tell us what to do. There’s more accountability in local control.”