Aurora, Callaway host community festivals

With themes of “Fun, Sun: Together Again” and “Let’s Celebrate!” Callaway and Aurora will be hosting special events this weekend.

Other events in the area include the Flatwater Music Festival in Hastings, the annual Colossal Coney Contest in Grand Island, and of course, Week 4 of Hear Grand Island.

Pioneer Picnic

CALLAWAY — Held the last full weekend in June, Pioneer Picnic is the annual celebration of all things Callaway. For three days, visitors can visit or return to Callaway to celebrate the communities heritage with everything from a two-day rodeo, fun run, parade, car show, alumni events and reunions, to street dances, a trail ride and games and activities for all ages at Morgan Park.

The Seven Valleys Rodeo, held for more than 50 years, kicks things off Friday night, with a street dance featuring the Jim Rice Band to follow. Saturday, things start with a parade at 10:45 a.m. and a variety of activities at Morgan Park during the day.

Saturday evening features alumni activities including a banquet and another street dance featuring country singer Graham Nancarrow.

Nancarrow will perform from 9 p.m. to midnight at Henry’s Bar and Grill. Cover charge is $5 at the door.