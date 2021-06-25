Aurora, Callaway host community festivals

With themes of “Fun, Sun: Together Again” and “Let’s Celebrate!” Callaway and Aurora will be hosting special events this weekend.
Other events in the area include the Flatwater Music Festival in Hastings, the annual Colossal Coney Contest in Grand Island, and of course, Week 4 of Hear Grand Island.
Pioneer Picnic
CALLAWAY — Held the last full weekend in June, Pioneer Picnic is the annual celebration of all things Callaway. For three days, visitors can visit or return to Callaway to celebrate the communities heritage with everything from a two-day rodeo, fun run, parade, car show, alumni events and reunions, to street dances, a trail ride and games and activities for all ages at Morgan Park.
The Seven Valleys Rodeo, held for more than 50 years, kicks things off Friday night, with a street dance featuring the Jim Rice Band to follow. Saturday, things start with a parade at 10:45 a.m. and a variety of activities at Morgan Park during the day.
Saturday evening features alumni activities including a banquet and another street dance featuring country singer Graham Nancarrow.
Nancarrow will perform from 9 p.m. to midnight at Henry’s Bar and Grill. Cover charge is $5 at the door.
Sunday starts off with a trail ride and more activities at Morgan Park. The weekend wraps up with the Seven Valleys Rodeo on Sunday night.
For a complete schedule of events, check the Callaway Chamber of Commerce page on Facebook.
‘A’Ror’N Days
AURORA — Folks in Aurora say, “Let’s Celebrate,” as the city’s annual community festival continues through Sunday.
A quilt show opens Friday morning at the Plainsman Museum and continues Saturday ($5 admission good for both days). Other Friday events include a car show and a barbecue hosted by the Aurora Booster Club. A street dance featuring music by OMB and another free outdoor movie wrap up the day’s events.
Saturday highlights include the parade at noon, a hamburger cookout from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., sports tournaments, kids games and a fireworks display at sunset at the Hamilton County Fairgrounds.
Also Saturday, “125+ Years Hamilton County Courthouse Celebration” starts at 3 p.m., featuring Grand Island native Hannah Huston, a finalist on the 2016 season of “The Voice” on NBC.
For a complete schedule of events, check the A’ROR’N Days page on Facebook.
Colossal Coney Contest
How many Coneys can one person eat? You’ll have the chance to find out when contestants down as many dogs as possible during the Colossal Coney Contest that starts at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Coney Island, 104 E. Third St.
Prizes will be awarded and the winner will also get the bragging rights that come with the title.
All proceeds will benefit the Hall Country Historical Society.
And don’t forget ...
Flatwater Music Festival, 6 to 11 p.m., Friday; and 1 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Prairie Loft, 4705 DLD Road, Hastings (just west of town). Event features live music on two stages, kids activities, workshops, games, beer gardens, craft vendors, food and more. Scheduled entertainers include Hope Dunbar, Rascal Martinez, The String Beans, The Wildwoods and FY5. Admission is $10 for adults (each day); free for kids 10 and younger. Bring blankets or lawn chairs; no pets please. Information: www.prairieloft.org.
Family Fun Day, hosted by Pheasants Forever Inc. and Quail Forever, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Heartland Shooting Park, 6788 W. Husker Highway. Event will bring together landowners, chapter members, wildlife professionals, hunters, bird watchers and other outdoor enthusiasts for the day of outdoor adventures for the entire family. Schedule: www.NebraskaPF.com/StateHabitatMeeting/ ; information: Holly Mauslein, hmauslein@pheasantsforever.org
“Cinderella,” a musical presented by the Crane River Theater Company, 7 p.m. daily through July 3 (no performance on Monday, June 28), Cope Amphitheater, Yanney Heritage Park, 2020 11th St., Kearney. Admission is $5; babies admitted free; gates open at 5:30 p.m. Information: 308-627-5796 or CraneRiverTheater.org/.