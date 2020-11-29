Aurora Christmas celebration brings seasonal cheer and promotes shopping with local merchants

AURORA — Good late-November weather gave Aurora’s second annual Come Home to Christmas celebration a boost Saturday.
Sunny skies and temperatures in the 50s greeted people participating in the all-day event. The celebration got off to a good start with the Winter Wonderland of Trees at the Plainsman Museum. Santa arrived by horse-drawn carriage at the downtown square at 11 a.m. He then set up shop at the square’s bandstand to hear the Christmas wishes of the children. While Santa was visiting with the kids, there were horse-drawn carriage rides around the square.
Saturday was also Small Business Saturday as Aurora businesses got into the spirit of the event that promotes shopping with local merchants during the holiday season. Businesses had Christmas pop-up characters in their stores to greet shoppers. Stores were open to holiday shoppers until 7 p.m.
As the day progressed, at 4 p.m. at the Hamilton County Courthouse parking lot there was a Christmas performance by the students from Aurora’s Tempo Performing Arts Studio. That was followed by the Tiny Tots Tractor (or bicycle) Parade in the parking lot.
Back at the square, there was a live Nativity, prior to the beginning of the Lighted Tractor Parade in Aurora’s downtown area.
Justise Rhoden, president of the Aurora Chamber of Commerce, said, “We invite people to bring their tractors to the parade all decorated in a festive way.”
She said Aurora is an agriculture-based community, and Hamilton County is one of Nebraska’s top corn-producing counties and home to the Aurora Cooperative.
“We felt that tractors would be a cool and different thing that we could do instead of a typical Christmas parade,” Rhoden said.
The idea for a Christmas tractor parade came from one of the chamber’s board members who attended a similar type of parade in California.
Rhoden said the farmers decorate their own tractors for the parade.
“We turned it into a competition,” she said. “There is a first, second and third cash prize for the people who have the most festive and decorated tractor.”
More than two dozen tractors participated in the parade, from newer models to antiques. There was a good crowd on hand to watch them drive through the downtown area.
Rhoden said each participant puts their own individual flare on their tractors.
“Last year we had a lot of inflatables on the tractors,” she said. “One was blasting music from their cab. Another had a lighted Grinch blowup on it.”
Steve White, a local television personality, was the parade emcee. To encourage social distancing, people who wanted to stay in their vehicles to watch the parade were able to tune in on FM radio to hear the parade commentary.
Prior to the parade, there was a ceremony for lighting the village square bandstand.
Hamilton Communications broadcast the parade on its closed circuit television station for people who couldn’t get out to see the parade live because of pandemic concerns, such as people in the local hospital and nursing home.
This is the second year for the Come Home to Christmas celebration.
“We were very happy with the turnout last year,” Rhoden said. “We had about 20 tractors, which we felt was really good for our first year.”
She said having the festive celebration on Saturday ties into Small Business Saturday by encouraging people to shop locally to support their local business community.
“We want people to come and shop local,” Rhoden said.
Bob Hallstrom, state director for the National Federation of Independent Business, said shopping locally has an added emphasis this holiday season because of the impact of the pandemic on local economies.
“No one has to be told how bad it is for our small businesses,” said Hallstrom. “Everyone can see it in the businesses now closed for good, in the reduced hours of those businesses still tenuously open, and in the shrunken numbers of staff. A good Small Business Saturday in sales will not by itself reverse that, but it might be the margin of difference for businesses still hanging on.”
Last year, Hallstrom said, Small Business Saturday eclipsed Black Friday and Cyber Monday in sales. While that is less likely to happen this year, making a special effort to support local merchants may be what keeps them in business this holiday season and into the new year.
Hallstrom recommends five ways resident all can help:
— Check to see if local small businesses are open to in-person shopping, and pay them a visit if you feel comfortable (following applicable safety requirements, of course).
— Call your favorite local merchants to place an order for curbside pickup or delivery.
— See if local small businesses are selling online by visiting their social media pages or websites.
— Buy gift cards/certificates from local small businesses for yourself or as gifts to others.
— Order takeout or delivery from local restaurants, either directly or through your favorite mobile app.
