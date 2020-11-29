Aurora Christmas celebration brings seasonal cheer and promotes shopping with local merchants

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Prior to the parade, there was a ceremony for lighting the village square bandstand.

Hamilton Communications broadcast the parade on its closed circuit television station for people who couldn’t get out to see the parade live because of pandemic concerns, such as people in the local hospital and nursing home.

This is the second year for the Come Home to Christmas celebration.

“We were very happy with the turnout last year,” Rhoden said. “We had about 20 tractors, which we felt was really good for our first year.”

She said having the festive celebration on Saturday ties into Small Business Saturday by encouraging people to shop locally to support their local business community.

“We want people to come and shop local,” Rhoden said.

Bob Hallstrom, state director for the National Federation of Independent Business, said shopping locally has an added emphasis this holiday season because of the impact of the pandemic on local economies.