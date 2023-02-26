AURORA — A partnership between two major area companies is now official.

KAAPA Ethanol and Aurora Cooperative have closed on a joint venture that forms KAAPA Partners Aurora. The new company now owns and operates the ethanol and grain facilities west of Aurora.

The project was first announced last fall.

A news release says KAAPA is the majority owner and operator, with Aurora Cooperative retaining a minority interest. The new business plans to make significant investments in the facilities with the goal of increasing production and efficiencies so the ethanol plant “may remain a destination for area farmers’ corn for many years to come.”

“I am excited that we have closed the transaction so that we can move forward with making needed investments in the facilities to increase efficiency and capacity,” said Aurora Cooperative CEO Chris Decker said. “We are looking forward to working with KAAPA to improve and expand these facilities for our area farmers.”

“We are excited to enter this partnership with Aurora Cooperative and look forward to expanding our customer base to the Aurora region,” KAAPA CEO Chuck Woodside added. “The collaboration with our existing plants, along with significant improvements to the facility will make this plant a great addition to KAAPA.”

KAAPA formed as an ethanol company owned by a group of Nebraska farmers in 2001. Aurora Cooperative has existed for 115 years and has more than 650 employees across 70 locations.