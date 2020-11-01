 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Aurora Cooperative, Land O’Lakes Foundation announce grant winners for community improvement
0 comments

Aurora Cooperative, Land O’Lakes Foundation announce grant winners for community improvement

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

AURORA — The Aurora Cooperative has announced its 2020 grant winners through the Land O’Lakes Foundation Coop Member Match Program.

The cooperative awarded 10 $1,000 donations that were matched dollar-for-dollar by the foundation to applicants in rural communities for a $2,000 total donation.

The Aurora Cooperative is honored to help each of these outstanding organizations further their community improvement efforts to achieve their goals within these agricultural driven communities.

Organizations receiving $2,000:

  • Cairo Community Foundation of Cairo
  • Central City FFA Chapter of Central City
  • Kenesaw Fire Department of Kenesaw
  • Palmer Child Care Center of Palmer
  • Perkins County Aquatic Center of Grant
  • St. Paul After School Program of St. Paul
  • TeamMates Mentoring Program of Sutton
  • The Valley Child Development Center of Red Cloud
  • Timberlake Ranch Camp, Inc. of Marquette
  • York Community Foundation of York

Established in 1908, Aurora Cooperative is driven by the belief that, by joining together, farmers can accomplish things they cannot accomplish alone. To learn more about the cooperative, visit www.auroracoop.com.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts