Aurora Cooperative, Land O’Lakes Foundation announce grant winners for community improvement

AURORA — The Aurora Cooperative has announced its 2020 grant winners through the Land O’Lakes Foundation Coop Member Match Program.

The cooperative awarded 10 $1,000 donations that were matched dollar-for-dollar by the foundation to applicants in rural communities for a $2,000 total donation.

The Aurora Cooperative is honored to help each of these outstanding organizations further their community improvement efforts to achieve their goals within these agricultural driven communities.

Organizations receiving $2,000:

Cairo Community Foundation of Cairo

Central City FFA Chapter of Central City

Kenesaw Fire Department of Kenesaw

Palmer Child Care Center of Palmer

Perkins County Aquatic Center of Grant

St. Paul After School Program of St. Paul

TeamMates Mentoring Program of Sutton

The Valley Child Development Center of Red Cloud

Timberlake Ranch Camp, Inc. of Marquette

York Community Foundation of York

Established in 1908, Aurora Cooperative is driven by the belief that, by joining together, farmers can accomplish things they cannot accomplish alone. To learn more about the cooperative, visit www.auroracoop.com.