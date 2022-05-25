Aurora Cooperative to donate more than $25,000 to TeamMates

Using money mostly raised through a silent auction, Aurora Cooperative will donate $25,065.11 to the TeamMates Mentoring Program.

The silent action was held Feb. 15 at Aurora Cooperative’s annual ACE Summit Meeting in Grand Island.

The silent auction generated $20,065.11. Aurora Cooperative added an additional $5,000, resulting in a final donation amount of $25,065.11.

The funds will be donated directly to TeamMates and distributed to chapters for scholarships, programs and workshops.

Each year Aurora Cooperative’s silent auction committee is tasked with choosing an organization to support within the cooperative’s trade area. In 2020, Aurora Cooperative raised $19,565 in the silent auction, which went to support 40 rural fire departments across Nebraska.

This year the committee selected the TeamMates program as the recipient of the silent auction proceeds.

“We did some research on TeamMates and thought it would be a great fit,” Tessa Burgener, brand marketing manager for Aurora Cooperative, said in a news release. “Their commitment to youth is incredible, and the several chapters they have in middle and high schools are in many communities Aurora Cooperative serves.”

TeamMates is a youth mentoring program, striving to inspire youth to reach their full potential. TeamMates currently serves more than 170 school districts across Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, South Dakota and Wyoming, offering school-based mentoring during the academic year and providing teamwork opportunities throughout the year.

Tom Osborne, former Nebraska head football coach and co-founder of TeamMates, said “Our young people face different challenges today that affect them personally. If we are going to make a difference, we must get involved with them as one-on-one mentors. We know that one student at a time, we can make a difference, not only for this generation but for generations to come. We are very grateful for the support of TeamMates and appreciate the most generous gift from the Aurora Cooperative.”

Silent auction items and cash donations were donated by industry partners.

Donors for the 2022 silent auction included Frit, CDW, N-7, Corteva, Intrepid Potash, Thaba-Tala Safaris, Royelle Truck Outfitters, Corn States, Midwest Pipe & Tank, Eakes, BASF, Bayer Crop Protection, FMC, Prairie Creek Vineyards, Bamesberger Welding, Novozymes, United Hardware, Napa St. Paul, New Star Sourcing and Service, Werk Weld, Faithway Alliance, Loup River Distillery, Diamond In The Rough Auto Detailing, B-H Services, Sun Valley Lanes, Huskers Athletic Partners, Tom Dinsdale CDJR of Hastings, Brevant Seeds, The Andersons, Prairie Valley Seeds, Schneider’s Hardware and Gun Lounge, Heartland Ag, New Generation Supplements, Gallagher North America, the Nebraska State Fair and Hutchison Western.

Aurora Cooperative has 700 employees across 77 locations in six states, providing expertise in grain, agronomy, animal nutrition, and energy.