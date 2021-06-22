Aurora gallery brings artists, community together

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I had been doing classes with different groups,” she said. “That was something I thought would be good for Aurora: a place to do art together, talk about and display art and have it in our small town.”

“You can see something you like and find out if we’re offering a class similar to that,” Christenson said.

Swanson said Aurora is full of artistic talent. “There’s a lot of people who art might be a hidden talent; they might just do it for fun but have thought about displaying it and don’t know where to start or where to go.”

Mary Mittner said she takes advantage of some of the classes herself.

“I don’t do paintings, but with the classes I can try other things,” she said. “There are so many beautiful things. All of the art is so inspiring.”

As an art cooperative, Cottonwood Gallery and Arts depends not only on artists’ creations, but the artists themselves, Christenson said. “Everything is volunteer-based. The gallery stays open because volunteers work.”