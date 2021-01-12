Aurora man, Robert Kunze, says Capitol protest reports are overblown

Kunze could have walked into the Capitol. But to him, the entrance was a red line. “There was no way” he was going to enter the Capitol. “That was not our intention at all.”

The perception that a giant flood of people entered the Capitol is entirely wrong, he said. There were “just a few people that went in. I really don’t know how many people made it in. But we all pretty much stayed outside.”

Kunze and his fellow Trump supporters “weren’t doing any damage. We were just there as a group, showing solidarity,” he said on air.

He believes there were members of Antifa present. But it was hard to say. It wasn’t as though they were holding “a neon sign above their head” identifying themselves, he said.

Local law enforcement officials knew days in advance that Trump supporters would be walking to the Capitol building.

Kunze expected that “police would have had a much larger presence there because they knew we were coming.”

Officials knew “how large of a group it was going to be, so if they didn’t want people in there, they would’ve had a much larger presence. And they had hardly anybody there,” he told KFAB.