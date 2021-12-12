Aurora nurse honored for her kindness, compassion, dedication

Leeta Christie of Memorial Community Health in Aurora is pleased to receive a 2021 Caring Kind award from the Nebraska Hospital Association, but she feels it’s a little embarrassing.
Christie thinks about all the people who have worked so hard during the last year. The hospital’s emergency management team includes “just a lot of good people,” she says. Hospital leaders and department heads “have worked really hard this year,” she said.
“So I’m honored that they voted for me to have this award, but it could easily be spread out,” she said.
Christie, a registered nurse, is the hospital’s infection preventionist.
“For 42 years, the Caring Kind award has been given to Nebraska’s most caring hospital workers — those who have demonstrated compassion for patients, cooperation with coworkers and dedication to excellence in their job responsibilities,” according to the Nebraska Hospital Association.
Christie has worked at the Aurora hospital since 1998. An Indiana native, she lived in Iowa and Michigan before moving to Aurora with her husband, Vance, who is pastor of the Aurora Evangelical Free Church. They have three adult daughters.
“Leeta’s guidance is essential and appreciated at all times, but the importance of what she does has never been more apparent than through the current COVID-19 worldwide pandemic,” Memorial Community Health CEO Diane Keller says in a statement.
“Leeta has worked countless hours to guide our organization’s response to the virus,” Keller adds in the news release. “We are thankful for her infection prevention expertise and her attitude of positivity to help us get through it all.”
COVID-19 has made things “really, really tough for health care” the last year or two, Christie says.
People in medicine are having to perform in a way they haven’t had to for several generations, she said. In attacking COVID, “there were no real rules,” and the rules “just kept coming and changing” with regularity, she said.
As a result, people in health care have had to be quite flexible and willing to continue to learn and change. Christie has never been in a situation before where answers have changed within a period of hours. So people have had to stay on their toes. “It has been a stressful but a good year, I think,” she said.
The goal, she said, is to stay up-to-the minute with best practices.
Christie works in all of the hospital’s facilities, including long-term care, assisted living, a doctors’ clinic and physical therapy.
Infection prevention is all about risk, she said. “So what can we do to decrease the risk of, one, having it even get here and then, two, once we do recognize it, how to keep it from going to other people.”
Christie puts a lot of work into getting people vaccinated and training them in ways to decrease their risk of getting infected.
She talks to people in the community about flu and COVID, answering questions about vaccines and other subjects.
She works with the hospital’s human resources department, teaching new employees about mask etiquette and hand hygiene, which she feels are very important. She shows them how to put on personal protective equipment and how to remove it when contaminated.
Christie talks to school, community and business groups and visits senior centers.
“So, yeah, I try to be available to all people,” she said. Sometimes members of the public call her and ask questions about vaccines or quarantining. They might ask about keeping their preschool or day care open, or if it’s safe to go to school. She helps them find resources and helps them make decisions.
Christie also shares a program called Wait Training with local eighth-graders. The program is about abstinence, making good choices and thinking about the future, “not just living for today,” she said.
Her primary focus is physical health. Before people touch their eyes, nose or mouth, she said, they should practice good hand hygiene. Germs will enter those warm, wet places if a person’s hands aren’t clean, she said.
A nail-biter who doesn’t have clean hands, for example, will plant germs in his mouth in a big way.
It’s important that “we don’t self-infect ourselves,” she said. We also should prevent infection from spreading by wearing masks when we’re around people who are sick, in large crowds and within six feet of one another, she said.
Christie’s efforts in prevention, education and early detection support the Memorial Community Health’s “goal of keeping the safety, health and well-being of patients, residents and employees first and foremost,” according to the release from the Nebraska Hospital Association.