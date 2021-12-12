Aurora nurse honored for her kindness, compassion, dedication

“Leeta has worked countless hours to guide our organization’s response to the virus,” Keller adds in the news release. “We are thankful for her infection prevention expertise and her attitude of positivity to help us get through it all.”

COVID-19 has made things “really, really tough for health care” the last year or two, Christie says.

People in medicine are having to perform in a way they haven’t had to for several generations, she said. In attacking COVID, “there were no real rules,” and the rules “just kept coming and changing” with regularity, she said.

As a result, people in health care have had to be quite flexible and willing to continue to learn and change. Christie has never been in a situation before where answers have changed within a period of hours. So people have had to stay on their toes. “It has been a stressful but a good year, I think,” she said.

The goal, she said, is to stay up-to-the minute with best practices.

Christie works in all of the hospital’s facilities, including long-term care, assisted living, a doctors’ clinic and physical therapy.