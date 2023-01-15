 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Aurora Police seeks help in locating missing elderly couple

  • 0
011623-gii-news-missing-p1.jpg

The Aurora Police Department is asking the public to help locate a missing elderly couple.

 COURTESY AURORA POLICE

Recruits took part in crash response scenarios featuring staged crashes, actors, and working paramedics and EMTs Tuesday at the Nebraska Law Enforcement Training Center.

The Aurora Police Department is asking the public to help locate a missing elderly couple.

The department said the he couple may be traveling in a blue 2007 Chrysler Pacifica, Nebraska license plate 1030 and a Navy Seabees sticker.

Social media posts from those who know the couple said their names are Bob and Loveda Proctor.

In a Facebook post, the police department included photos of the couple and what their license plate looks like. If you have any information please contact the Aurora Police Department at 402-694-5815.

011623-gii-news-missing-p2.jpg

If you have any information please contact the Aurora Police Department at 402-694-5815.
011623-gii-news-missing-p3.jpg

The department said the he couple may be traveling in a blue 2007 Chrysler Pacifica, Nebraska license plate 1030 and a Navy Seabees sticker.
011623-gii-news-missing-p4.jpg

In a Facebook post, the police department included this photo of what their license plate looks like.
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Experts: Handling of presidential documents leaves room for error

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts