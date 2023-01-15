Aurora Police seeks help in locating missing elderly couple

The Aurora Police Department is asking the public to help locate a missing elderly couple.

The department said the he couple may be traveling in a blue 2007 Chrysler Pacifica, Nebraska license plate 1030 and a Navy Seabees sticker.

Social media posts from those who know the couple said their names are Bob and Loveda Proctor.

In a Facebook post, the police department included photos of the couple and what their license plate looks like. If you have any information please contact the Aurora Police Department at 402-694-5815.