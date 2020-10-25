Aurora woman takes pride in sewing comfortable face masks

He helped Suing design the mask that was outfitted with ribbons. She sent 10 masks to Toledo for the nurse and his friends.

Suing hadn’t sewn on a sewing machine since she was in a seventh-grade life skills class in her hometown of Defiance, Ohio. But she did well in that class, and she’s doing well today.

She kept her nose to the sewing machine when people started asking for more.

Suing has sold a good number of masks at the farmers market in Aurora, but she has sold even more online.

After the initial batches, she has been charging $5 for each mask. She said she didn’t want to gouge customers like some people do.

Suing is making money off of her work, but her bigger desire is to help people.

“I wanted to be somewhat of a positive influence in this crappy situation,” she said. “And if I have this skill, then why not?”

Young people like to wear her masks because they’re cute. One woman bought 18 masks for her child.

People like her face masks not just because they’re comfortable. They also like the fabric she chooses.