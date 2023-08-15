Mildred Schindler Janzen’s appearance at the Grand Island Public Library generated an emotional response from a large crowd Saturday morning.

The 94-year-old Kansas woman survived some dangerous times during World War II. She has written a memoir called, “Surviving Hitler, Evading Stalin: One Woman’s Remarkable Escape from Nazi Germany.”

At the end of Janzen’s talk, a woman tearfully told the author, “I just want to thank you for sharing your story.”

The woman, Katherine Sedlacek, later hugged Janzen, again with tears in her eyes.

Janzen’s appearance was part of the Bygone Book Club series hosted by the library and the Hall County Historical Society. Before the author answered questions, the audience viewed the short documentary “Mildred’s Escape: A WW2 Survival Story.”

Toward the end of her talk, Janzen read aloud one of her favorite passages in the book.

The passage quotes Martin Niemoller, who was a Lutheran pastor in Germany.

“First they came for the socialists and I did not speak out, because I was not a socialist. Then they came for the trade unionists and I did not speak out, because I was not a trade unionist. Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out because I was not a Jew.

“Then they came for me, and there was no one left to speak for me,” Janzen concluded, choking up.

“I made it, though,” she said, receiving warm applause from the audience.

One of Janzen’s daughters, Susan Janzen Nickerson, lives in Grand Island. Her other daughter, Karen Van Allen, of Ellsworth, Kan., was also at the talk.

Mildred Schindler was born in 1929 in Great Bend, Kan. She moved to Germany with her family six months later, when help was needed to run the family farm.

She grew up in Radach, Brandenburg, Germany, in what is presently western Poland.

On Feb. 1, 1945, Russian troops invaded the Schindler family farm.

On March 5, her father was taken by Russian troops, and was never seen again.

Janzen was sent to work camps and refugee camps before being able to return to the United States in 1947.

When she returned, she was 17. It was of great benefit that she was traveling with her American birth certificate.

She started high school in Lorraine, Kan., when she was 18.

Her freshman and sophomore years in high school were difficult, partly because she spoke little English.

She was also homesick. When she sent a letter back to Germany, it took six weeks to get a response.

On tougher days, she came home, vowing she would not return to school.

But she persevered, graduating from high school in 1951, at the age of 22.

Her mother and brother, Horst, arrived in Kansas in 1953.

For them, life on the Plains was different from back home. For one thing, Horst couldn’t have a gun in Germany. But in Kansas, he happily hunted rabbits and other game.

On May 2, 1953, Mildred married Leon Janzen, a Kansas farmboy.

Even though her story is dramatic, her talk Saturday had some humorous moments.

After arriving in Kansas, she sent Jell-O back to her family, with instructions on how to make it. She also sent tuna and canned meat.

In addition, Janzen sent popcorn, which her family had never seen before. In her letter, she instructed her mother to put the popcorn in a skillet with a little lard or shortening, and to shake it.

A month later, Janzen realized she’d forgotten to tell her mother to cover the popcorn with a lid.

Janzen soon received a letter from her mom, who reported that she’d prepared the popcorn the way her daughter told her to. She started shaking the popcorn, “and it was flying all over.”

Fortunately, her mom figured out quickly she should grab a lid.

But before covering it, a young man took a look at the flying popcorn and said the “Americans are going to try to blow us up.”

Since Janzen’s book came out, she’s enjoyed speaking about her life. “But what is really dear to my heart is when I go talk to schools,” she said.

She was nervous before one appearance.

“I said to my Sunday School class, ‘Please pray for me. I’m going to talk to seventh-graders,’” she said.

But the appearance was a great success. The students were attentive, and enjoyed her talk.

Afterward, she received notes from the students. One message said, “You made us cry and smile.” Another student said Janzen inspired him.

One student said her talk “gave me hope” and another said she helped the student to trust again. Janzen’s heart went out to some of the students who might not have the best home lives.

At another school, Janzen talked to fifth- and sixth-graders.

Some of the sixth-graders were so impressed with Janzen they asked her to sign their athletic shoes.

Janzen has bitter memories of the Russians.

One night, her hungry family stole potatoes grown by Russians.

“That’s the only thing I ever stole,” she said

Janzen stood throughout her talk at the library, and did not use notes.

One reason she’s in good shape is she goes to exercise class every Monday and Thursday.

What happened to her, she said, could happen again. She worries about what Russia and China might have in store for the U.S. down the road.