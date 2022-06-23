Auto Show Saturday in Grand Island raising money to buy bikes for disabled kids

Island Area Cruisers auto show is being held Saturday at Grand Island’s Stolley Park.

It is the Wood River-based car club’s 25th annual event.

The event raises money for a local charity and this year all proceeds will go to Bikes & Trykes of Central Nebraska.

“One hundred percent of our profit goes to help them buy bikes for handicapped kids,” said Club President Bruce Howe.

It’s an agency the car club has helped in the past.

“We try to get the money to them as soon as we can, and then we try to present them at our club picnic, and see the joy of those kids riding those bikes,” Howe said. “The bikes are kind of expensive.”

Entry fee for the event is $15, and the first 100 entries receive a dash plaque.

So far, the event has a dozen vehicles registered.

“Most of them register that day,” explained Howe.

Fifty trophies will be given out Saturday, as well.

The event has more to offer park-goers than an array of classic cars, trucks and motorcycles.

The day’s food vendors will include The Mexcellent Grill, Anna Street Trolley, Sprockets Famous Freedom Dogs, and Dad & Son Kettle Corn.

Live music will be playing in the park, via GoodTimes Sound.

A silent auction will boast items donated by Grand Island businesses, such as Howard’s Jewelry, two tickets to the Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. Georgia Southern Eagles game, donated by Five Points Bank, and more.

The event will be “rain or shine,” though participation may be affected by poor weather, said Howe, as some people may not want their classic cars affected by rainfall.

Island Area Cruisers annual Show & Shine will be held in Stolley Park, 2103 W. Stolley Park Rd., in Grand Island, Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, visit facebook.com/Island-Area-Cruisers-237248953954.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.