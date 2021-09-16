Automated farm equipment is helping to redefine future of agriculture

“We are a precision ag company,” Esselink said about Raven.

“So, this is just a natural progression of everything we’ve done,” he said about the automated equipment they have on display at Husker Harvest Days.

“This natural progression of tasks a farmer performs on his combine that are now being automated, allowing the producer to get more done, faster and creating less stress during the day.”

Esselink said farmers are excited about the new direction automation is taking agriculture.

“They’re glad to see it here,” he said. “I used to be a farmer myself. There was always this brand new thing and how is it is going to work.”

Esselink said Raven feels confident in its equipment’s ability to perform for the needs of today’s agriculture.

“Efficiency is what it’s all about,” he said. “It’s cool to see a machine going on the field, but if it doesn’t make the farmer any money, what good is it? You have to make it efficient.”

Esselink said looking 10 years down the road, the ultimate goal is total autonomy.